Nadine Chalmers-Ross delivers final Breakfast

TVNZ It was an emotional morning for all on Breakfast, as Nadine Chalmers-Ross begins a new chapter in her life.

Friday morning marked presenter Nadine Chalmers-Ross' final Breakfast with TVNZ.

Chalmers-Ross thanked loyal Breakfast viewers through tears, and added "the past 10 weeks have not been easy."

"The decision to leave was a hard one and a considered one, but a good one, I think," she said. "Careers have many acts, and I don't think the curtain has come down on mine just yet."

TVNZ/ONDEMAND An emotional Nadine says her final goodbyes.

"The past 10 weeks hasn't always been easy ... I'm excited about the future, there's some really exciting things on the horizon. I'm really looking forward to a sleep-in and a holiday."

"Thank you to my beautiful fiance, I already knew I was marrying a gem, but these past few weeks he's been really good at reminding me. Thank you, I love you," she said.

Supplied "I'm now excited about the opportunities on the horizon – and the prospect of turning off my 3am alarm," said the presenter.

During the start of Friday morning's show, a notably emotional Chalmers-Ross, who stepped in to front the show alongside co-host Rawdon Christie in 2015, requested viewers "don't get me too worked up, we've got an hour and a half to get through."

The tributes poured in for the TVNZ host and were read aloud by co-host Tim Wilson.

"I wish you all the best Nadine, you will be missed. Thank you for helping start my day off in a fantastic way," one read.

TVNZ It is Nadine's last day on Breakfast, so what better way to farewell her than with this.

"Looking stunning, Nadine, as per usual," read another.

The show certainly wasn't short on humour or flashbacks, with the Breakfast team airing a clip of Chalmers-Ross attempting to rap.

The TVNZ presenter appeared relaxed and at ease during her final show, taking it all in her stride.

SUPPLIED Nadine Chalmers-Ross said farewell to Breakfast on Friday morning.

"I got a lovely bottle of wine and a card from (Labour MP) Kris Faafoi, but obviously I've asked too many hard questions of (National MP) Chris Bishop - because... nothing!" she joked.

"What I noticed is that they both wore ties," added Wilson. "When you spoke to them earlier in the week they looked like they'd been on some kind of all-night bender, no ties, no nothing, hair messed up. But the ties were on, the hair was done, out of respect."

In August, TVNZ confirmed that Chalmers-Ross, who began on the show as a business reporter, would be departing the national broadcaster, after months of speculation surrounding the future of the show.

Presenters Jack Tame and Hilary Barry will take over hosting duties, with the new-look presenting team set to debut on Breakfast on Monday, September 19.

In early July, Chalmers-Ross and Christie were reportedly told their time was up.

"In almost eight years at TVNZ, I've been lucky enough to have a crack at hosting everything from AMP Business to ONE News, Seven Sharp and of course Breakfast," Chalmers-Ross said in a statement in August.

"I'm now excited about the opportunities on the horizon – and the prospect of turning off my 3am alarm."

TVNZ's head of news, John Gillespie confirmed that the network "had hoped to retain Nadine in another role" however the TVNZ reporter declined in favour of "pursuing other opportunities."

Former co-host Christie, signed off on September 9. In a statement Christie claimed he was ready "to take a break".

"I've had the best job in television," he said.

"Working with the most dedicated team I have ever been a part of. Since I started we've put to air 3000 hours of live television, covering every conceivable issue from terror attacks and natural disasters to national elections and world cup wins.

"Now is a good time for me to take a break and assess the new commercial opportunities in the fast-evolving media landscape."

Former Breakfast newsreader Peter Williams farewelled the show on September 7. However the veteran broadcaster will continue with TVNZ, reading the weekend news.

Traffic reporter Selena Hawkins also signed off on Friday, however will remain with the show as a producer.

Fair Go reporter Brodie Kane, weather reporter Sam Wallace and news reporter Daniel Faitaua, will complete Tame and Barry's new-look presenting team.

Speculation that change was on the way for the weekday morning programme escalated after Barry resigned from her presenter post at TV3 in May.

