Join us for Hilary Barry and Jack Tame's first day on Breakfast

New Breakfast co-hosts Jack Tame and Hilary Barry.
TVNZ

There have been some great team-ups in history: Superman and Batman, bread and butter, pinot and dark chocolate...

Now it's Hilary Barry and Jack Tame, together at last.

Join us from 6am to watch them cut their teeth on the piping hot toast of morning TV, TVNZ's Breakfast.

