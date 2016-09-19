Join us for Hilary Barry and Jack Tame's first day on Breakfast

TVNZ New Breakfast co-hosts Jack Tame and Hilary Barry.

There have been some great team-ups in history: Superman and Batman, bread and butter, pinot and dark chocolate...

Now it's Hilary Barry and Jack Tame, together at last.

Join us from 6am to watch them cut their teeth on the piping hot toast of morning TV, TVNZ's Breakfast.

READ MORE:

* Nadine Chalmers-Ross delivers final Breakfast

* Unemployed Rawdon Christie's having the best time ever

* Hilary Barry and Jack Tame to take over Breakfast

* Top five breakfast TV co-host pairings we'd really like to see

* Hilary Barry and Jack Tame would break with broadcasting tradition

* 'Why the hell has this happened?' - Hilary Barry tipped to move to TVNZ Breakfast

* TVNZ's Breakfast show hosts Rawdon Christie and Nadine Chalmers-Ross reportedly given the chop

* TVNZ Breakfast team pulled into meeting - minus Rawdon and Nadine

* Rawdon Christie's last day on the Breakfast couch a lighthearted affair

* Golf and a parasailing donkey: Peter Williams signs off from Breakfast

- Stuff