Game of Thrones star reveals secret of character's 'magic'

It's Brienne (Gwendoline Christie, right) and Podrick (Daniel Portman) to the rescue.

The first rule of Game of Thrones is don't mention the next season of Game of Thrones.

The second rule of Game of Thrones is don't mention the next season of Game of Thrones.

Podrick Payne, known to his mum as Daniel Portman, is in Australian ahead of his weekend appearances at Oz Comic Con in Brisbane over the weekend.

Portman wouldn't discuss the next season of Game of Thrones, which is reasonable. HBO's militant and ridiculous (it's TV, you aren't saving lives, guys) secret-keeping around the popular series is famous.

That even extends to knowing when production for the next season begins.

"When do you start filming the next season?" we asked.

ROBERT SHAKESPEARE Daniel Portman from Game of Thrones.

READ MORE:

* Game of Thrones' Jon Snow ditches beard for a whole new look

* Fans incredulous after Sansa Stark snubbed in Emmy nominations

* Whopping 23 Emmy nominations for Game of Thrones

* Five shows to watch now that Game of Thrones is over

"I'm not allowed to talk about season seven at all," Portman responded.

"I don't want to know anything about the storylines..." we continued.

"I'm not allowed to talk about it at all," Portman responded.

He couldn't even fully confirm if he would be appearing in the next season.

So whether we will ever know what went down in the brothel in season three between Podrick and three prostitutes, which earned him the moniker Magic Penis, well we will just have to wait and see.

"I don't think it is terribly important to the arc really," Portman said.

"It's a side bar that has developed a cult following, four seasons later people are still asking me about it, but that was Podrick's moment where he really landed."

So what does he say when people ask?

"I tell them we just talked, he has multiple sets of genitalia that operate independently, beginners luck, a forked tongue... there's a range of answers I give," he said.

"They never actually told me what happened, I probably should tell you that because I have told so many people I do know what happens."

The Scottish-born actor is in town for Oz Comic Con where he will, no doubt, be asked that question repeatedly, such is the fan base for the show that is watched by millions of people around the world each week, and eagerly anticipated when it is off air.

And just like the rest of the world, Portman too, eagerly anticipates the show returning to our screens.

"I am such a fan of the show," he said.

"I try not to read the scripts of scenes I'm not doing because I want to see it unfold on air.

"I am a huge fan of so many of the actors on the show I really look forward to seeing what they do with their storylines."

Portman is appearing at Comic-Con alongside Freddy Kruger actor Robert Englund, Desperate Housewives stars Charlie and Max Carter and a host of other stars from hit television series and films.

- Brisbane Times