A racial slur uttered on Real Housewives of Auckland has seen the lawyers called in but Bravo says it'll still screen the episode on Tuesday.

The incident, which was recorded as the women sailed on a luxury yacht in Australia's Port Douglas, involves Housewives star Julia Sloane referring to fellow housewife Michelle Blanchard as a "boat n.....".

Bravo said the slur would be "bleeped out" to adhere to Broadcasting Standards Authority regulations when it screens but insisted the incident was a major point in the show's narrative.

The Real Housewives Of Auckland's Julie Sloane has reportedly sought legal advice over the next episode of Real Housewives of Auckland.

Sloane, who it is understood backtracked from her comment immediately on the show, said in a statement to NZME that she had apologised for, and learned from the "mistake", and was moving on from the "distressing experience".

Sloane's husband, Michael Lorimer, said the remark was taken out of context to "make Julia look bad," and that the couple had spoken to lawyers in an attempt to have the episode "amended", NZME reported.

Tensions were high as soon as the Real Housewives hit Australia, as they squabbled over rooms.

But Bravo was sticking to its guns about airing the incident.

Spokeswomen at Bravo and Mediaworks said they could not comment officially as of Acumen Republic was handling this specific incident for Bravo.

Acumen Republic's Adelle Keely said Bravo were taking the "deeply regrettable incident" very seriously.

"Episode Six of Real Housewives of Auckland deals with an incident where a cast member makes an offensive comment to another cast member.

"Bravo has given much consideration to ensuring the events are accurately represented, in order that the context of the remark and subsequent events, can be fully understood.

"While the nature of Bravo programming is unscripted, it is a deeply regrettable incident which we are endeavouring to deal with in a responsible manner."

Sloane's representatives have been contacted for comment.

