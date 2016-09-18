Jimmy Fallon faces backlash for 'hair-messing' Trump interview

Some Tonight Show viewers weren't laughing after Republican Party presidential hopeful Donald Trump paid Jimmy Fallon a visit and encountered nothing hairier from the NBC host than a head rub.

Noting that "the next time I see you, you could be the president of the United States," Fallon proposed they do something "that"s just not presidential, really, something that we could do now that we"re both just civilians".

"I'm not liking the sound of this," Trump said.

JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS Fallon's nice-guy style has boosted his ratings in the late-night slot.

"Can I mess your hair up?" Fallon asked, quickly adding, "I'll be gentle."

Fallon was, both with mussing up Trump"s legendary yellow 'do and with the interview that accompanied it.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/YOUTUBE Fallon messes up the Republican presidential hopeful's hair.

Afterward, tweets flew.

"In his defense, Jimmy Fallon just pulled in a 35 share among white supremacists 18-49,"" cracked one, while another declared, "Humanizing a xenophobe is not okay.""

For some observers, Trump's devil-may-care guest shot may have seemed particularly jarring on Friday as he commanded blanket TV coverage for his revised verdict, after long denying it, that President Barack Obama was indeed born in the United States.

I don't fault Jimmy Fallon for not being a journalist. I do fault him for his willingness to serve as hell's court jester. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 16, 2016

But years before the current polarising presidential race, Fallon built his brand as a lovable, powder-puff-wielding host, no matter who his guest, politician or otherwise.

No one mistakes Fallon for his slyly subversive CBS counterpart, Stephen Colbert, or Colbert"s caustic predecessor, David Letterman. Fallon"s nice-guy style has helped make him the late-night ratings leader.

Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, a scheduled guest for Monday"s Tonight Show, was surely expecting the same kid-gloves treatment accorded to Trump.

Even so, The Huffington Post called Fallon"s handling of Trump "a softball interview even by softball standards".

A GQ magazine critic called it "embarrassing" and "fawning" - "like watching a dictator be `fu' on state-run TV".

