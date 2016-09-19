'Bring on tomorrow': Jack Tame is chuffed with his first morning on Breakfast

Fairfax NZ Jack Tame talks American journalism and presenting TVNZ's Breakfast.

Jack Tame is feeling quietly confident about his first stint as host of TV ONE's Breakfast.

The TVNZ reporter, who is back in New Zealand after a five-year stint in New York City, USA, says the new look Breakfast team he's part of will only get better.

"For the most part when we finished at nine o'clock this morning, we were like: 'Yeah, that felt good, bring on tomorrow,'" Tame said.

TVNZ New Breakfast co-hosts Jack Tame and Hilary Barry.

He said hosting the show had been a "massive rush".



READ MORE:

* Recap: Hilary Barry and Jack Tame's first day on Breakfast

* Jane Bowron: Will Barry and Tame make toast of Henry?

* Jack Tame: Breakfast will give me a normal life

* Nadine Chalmers-Ross delivers final Breakfast



"It's that feeling like when you've been driving through a really bad storm for a couple of hours, and the rain on the windscreen's so bad you can't see it. It's like that, but for three hours," he said.

ONE News Now Weatherman Sam decided to celebrate the new Breakfast show with a big bus banner, but Hilary Barry wasn't sold.

"You get a huge rush from broadcasting, but also the good thing about Breakfast is you're transitioning through a whole range of stuff, and you have to think on your feet."

Tame said the members of the new team, which comprises Tame, Hilary Barry, Sam Wallace, David Faitaua and Brodie Kane, were getting along well despite meeting for the first time just a week earlier.

"We were all really pleasantly surprised by how well we're getting along already," Tame said.

ONE News Now Breakfast's new host doesn't delay in addressing any confusion for people at home.

- Stuff