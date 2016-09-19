Hilary Barry's Breakfast debut: What the experts said

ONE News Now Breakfast's new host doesn't delay in addressing any confusion for people at home.

The jury is out on Hilary Barry's long-awaited return to television.

Barry took the helm of TVNZ's new look Breakfast on Tuesday morning, four months after jumping ship from rival network Mediaworks.

Barry was joined by first mate Jack Tame and a crew featuring Brodie Kane on sports, Sam Wallace returning on weather, and Daniel Faitaua on news, replacing Peter Williams.

TVNZ Breakfast crew Brodie Kane, Jack Tame, Hilary Barry, Sam Wallace, and Daniel Faitaua.

Did the show sink or swim?

One media commentator says "they did everything right". Another described the show as "rough as guts".

ONE News Now Weatherman Sam decided to celebrate the new Breakfast show with a big bus banner, but Hilary Barry wasn't sold.

TVNZ did away with the blue couch, flower arrangements and coffee mugs and introduced a huge, white desk with a blaring logo, and grinning hosts sitting behind laptops.

Barry looked refreshed and happy as she enthusiastically opened the show and introduced her co-host.

It is hard to imagine that Barry and Tame will ever have the same chemistry as Barry and Henry – not helped by the fact that both of them sit side-by-side facing the camera.

TWITTER Bill Ralston: "Paul Henry does a radio format with a few pictures. In this case, they're a television programme, so you're getting a lot more telly stories."

We are all guilty of over-talking to avoid silence, which might have been the case when Tame introduced Kane as the show's new sports presenter, and asked about her "Spanx".

Despite the horror most women would feel being asked about their shapewear, especially on live television, Kane brushed it off and read the sports bulletin with her signature candid style.

Later, she would admit she hadn't had time to go to the toilet throughout the show, and expressed that she was more impressed about Liam Malone's chicken nugget-eating accomplishments than his Paralympic medals.

chris gorman Brian Edwards: No laughing matter.

Daniel Faitaua delivered the news without a hiccup, before we crossed to Wallace as he showcased the new, rather underwhelming weather graphics.

What followed was an interview with Malone, a special investigation into cash jobs, entertainment news, and a brief panel segment called "The Breakfast Club", featuring Nigel Latta.

What characterised the show were lots and lots of giggles.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Jane Bowron: Not a fan.

Media commentator Brian Edwards said the show suffered a classic case of "trying too hard syndrome".

He was particularly perplexed with the Malone interview.

"Obviously they'd decided 'hey, we'll have a fun interview with this guy', and it just got completely out of hand, he suddenly found himself in the middle of this giggle-fest.

Former Mediaworks boss Mark Jennings.

"Jack asked: 'You're kinda like that love-child, in some respects, of Usain Bolt and Steven Adams when it comes to 'the chat'.

"That may be the most monstrously ridiculous comment I have heard on any television show.

"They will have to accept that even though it's 7am, it's still a current affairs programme … you can't just giggle your way through three hours."

Fairfax NZ Jack Tame talks American journalism and presenting TVNZ's Breakfast.

Television reviewer Jane Bowron wasn't mincing her words, calling the debut "rough as guts".

"They've bent over backwards to be sort of "racy" and "fun" and "young".

"It's early days yet, but I did think it would be confusing to the older viewers of the show."

Mark Jennings, former news chief at MediaWorks, agreed that the Breakfast debut was a typical first show – "Everyone was trying too hard".

He thought the switch to a desk was a good move, despite it's "flattened rugby ball" shape, saying the couch is an old fashioned idea.

Former TVNZ news boss Bill Ralston thought they did everything right, but that it was hard to judge a new programme on its first outing.

"The audience is going to swap around, they're going to watch a bit of Paul Henry and a bit of Breakfast and take a while to make up their mind."

The verdict – give the Breakfast crew a few days to get over those opening night jitters, or in this case, opening morning.

The experts' ratings:

Mark Jennings 7/10

"It was a typical first show, everyone was trying too hard. There's no question Jack's a talented broadcaster, but the battle ground for those shows is the 40 plus market, and I think they looked a bit young. But Hilary will probably like me saying that to be honest."

Brian Edwards 5.5/10

"Tame is one of the finest broadcasters I have seen in this country, and Hilary's like the Judy Bailey of today. But if I were the boss at TVNZ, I'd definitely be having a word with the producer that you can have a bit of fun, but you have to bring in the news too."

Jane Bowron 3.5/10

"It's a strange mix of people really, they're going to have to settle down a lot, otherwise Hillary's going to have to end up being the mum and reining them all in. It's like making a meal and just forgetting all the spices and only worrying about the main ingredients. There was no snap, crackle, and pop. Paul Henry has nothing to worry about.

Bill Ralston 8/10

"Hilary might have started with one too many red bulls inside her but slowed down and started looking and sounding good. I like the format. Paul Henry does a radio format with a few pictures. In this case, they're a television programme, so you're getting a lot more telly stories, that's why it's pulling me across."

