The Block NZ season 6 bound for Northcote?

Peter Meecham/FAIRFAX 58 Potter Ave in Northcote on Auckland's North Shore is rumoured to be the next site for The Block season 6.

TV3 producers may have already acquired the new site for The Block NZ season six.

Official QV documents show that Eyeworks New Zealand Limited, the production company otherwise known as Warner Brothers NZ that produce the popular home renovation reality show, purchased a 926 sqm property in the Auckland suburb of Northcote.

Located at 58 Potter Avenue, the site was purchased for $1.9 million in July, council documents reveal.

PETER MEECHAM/FAIRFAX NZ The Block NZ season five winners Sam Cable and Emmett Vallender, won $480,000 in profit and prize money.

READ MORE:

* The Block 2016: The 'secret' location is out

* Housing New Zealand announces Northcote SHA developer

* Block winners Sam and Emmett: 'We haven't been to sleep'

* The Block NZ: Casting open for 2017 season

* The Block NZ winners: 'I couldn't have done it without him'

* Five of The Block NZ's most memorable moments

"(The new owners) have not got building consent, yet," said one of the local real estate agents behind the sale.

"An architect based in Glenfield showed me the design and building plans for four terrace houses, between 217 and 240 sqm each."

QV.CO.NZ The weatherboard home currently located on the site was built in 1965 and has a capital value of $820,000.

"The site has got a lot of potential," he added.

The weatherboard home currently located on the site was built in 1965 and has a capital value of $820,000.

The home was previously sold for $1,512,000 in August of last year.

From the street, the five bedroom property appears to be unoccupied and unkempt. The house sits on a narrow residential street with traffic-calming islands right outside the driveway, raising concern around how Potter Avenue might deal with the onslaught of increased Block traffic and descending tradies.

"This fantastic large site is located in the Special Housing Area," the property's online listing reads.

"Which means you may get support from Auckland City Council for higher density development and quick approval progress. Houses? Terraced Houses or even apartments?"

"This large site is zoned for Terrace Housing and Apartment Building under the Proposed Auckland Unitary Plan too," the listing read.



The rumoured new location promises a number of local attractions, including easy access to Northcote Shopping Centre, surrounding local restaurants and public transport.

In May of this year, Hobsonville Land Company, a subsidiary of Housing New Zealand (HNZ), announced plans to develop 56 new social housing properties in Northcote.

Chief executive Chris Aiken said the immediate focus is on building new and additional social housing to meet demand. The existing 19 HNZ owned properties will be redeveloped into 56 new houses.

"It's not just about plonking houses down," Aiken said during an interview in May. "We have to consider the needs of the community."

The proposed three sites are Cadness St, Tonar St, and Potter Ave. Development in Tonar St originally began in 2010 but could not continue due to complications.

"There have only been four sales of residential properties with five bedrooms in Northcote in 2016," said a senior research analyst at property analytics provider, CoreLogic.

​"This property is the only one classified as 'Home and Income' so it's a bit difficult to compare," he said.

"Nonetheless, the other three sales were earlier in the year, for $1.3m, $1.38m and $1.75m. The median value of all residential properties is $1.07m."

Provided The Block NZ does continue with the townhouse theme previously seen in season five, four brand new townhouses could comfortably fit within the site.

Season six would mark the reality series' third run on Auckland's North Shore, having previously occupied suburbs Belmont in 2012 and Takapuna in 2013.

In November 2015, it was revealed that the four homes completed during the debut season of the show would be demolished to make way for a new apartment complex.

Season one saw design-savvy brother-sister duo Libby and Ben Crawford sell their revived home for $961,000 in 2012. The pair earned a whopping $157,000 over the set reserve price and an additional $100,000 in prize money.



In 2013, season two winners Alice and Caleb Pearson sold their Takapuna property for $1.126m. The duo walked away with $260,000 in prize money.

This year's competition descended on the Remuera-fringe suburb of Meadowbank. Wellingtonian mates Sam Cable and Emmett Vallender enjoyed a monumental win and pocketed a record-breaking $380,000 over their set reserve price and an additional $100,000 in prize money.

The rumoured Northcote location that currently houses a five bedroom weatherboard home was purchased on July 30 2016 - two weeks before the televised live auction.

When asked if a new site had already been secured for season six back in August, a MediaWorks spokesperson insisted that they just got "lucky" by picking their east Auckland location so early last season.



"We were lucky enough to have Meadowbank secured before we wrapped on air for Season 4 and like to give the neighbours as much warning as possible about upcoming filming," the spokesperson said.

MediaWorks confirmed that ratings for the fifth season of the reality show had been "fantastic", with traditional TV viewership and online streaming increasing year on year.

"We are thrilled to confirm that casting is open for The Block NZ 2017, and can't wait to find the next lot of DIY enthusiasts ready to entertain New Zealand," said MediaWorks' chief content officer Andrew Szusterman.​

Six months prior to season five's TV debut, Meadowbank residents received a letter on headed notepaper from Warners Brothers, reading: "We would like to advise you of up and coming building and filming in your area associated with the television show The Block NZ.



"We will be holding a community meeting to give you specific information relating to the project and to answer any questions you may have. We will be joined by representatives from MediaWorks (TV3) and the Auckland Council."

When contacted on Monday afternoon, MediaWorks had "no comment on these rumours".

- Stuff