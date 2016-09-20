Real Housewives of Auckland: Lessons in racism and snobbery

The Real Housewives Of Auckland's Julia Sloane sought legal advice over tonight's episode of Real Housewives of Auckland.

OPINION: Who would have thought that The Real Housewives of Auckland would gift us with a powerful teachable moment? Not me. The most I expected to learn from this unashamedly frivolous programme was how to polish my Champagne glasses when I pull them out at Christmas.

But here we are discussing the state of racism in New Zealand today, which is a Good Thing, because we know we have a problem. People of colour do not fare as well in our country, statistically, as pakeha people do, in education, health, employment and opportunity. That's the truth. We don't get too outraged about it too often, but we should.

So I take it as cheering — if really freaking odd — that an ill-judged statement on a reality soap, in which the stars pass their time socialising and getting beauty treatments, should stoke the fires of moral outrage so thoroughly.

The Real Housewives of Auckland: teaching us about racism.

In tonight's much-discussed episode of The Real Housewives of Auckland, Julia Sloane refers to Michelle Blanchard, a woman of colour, as a "boat n....." while the six women who star in the series are relaxing on a yacht off the coast of Port Douglas.

Julia Sloane and Michelle Blanchard have brought an ugly issue to the fore.

The incident, which brings several of the women to tears, forms the dramatic heart of the episode, despite recent efforts by Sloane and her husband Michael Lorimer to downplay it.

Before the programme has even aired, commentators have derided Sloane for her inexcusable choice of words and Race Relations Commissioner Susan Devoy has reminded us that this language and the attitude it implies are not acceptable.

Like many people, I had never before heard the term, and I would never have suspected that Dame Susan followed reality TV.

The Real Housewives Of Auckland's Michelle Blanchard.

I still don't know what term means exactly, but I know what The N word means — and so does Julia Sloane.

Everybody knows you don't use the N word. That is just basic information, required for moving around in this world. It is an ugly word, offensive and hurtful and swollen with a poisonous history that I suspect Sloane is not fully aware of.

That she thought it was a word she could use and then brush off is instructive, and possibly says something about the moneyed and privileged world she inhabits. One where lawyers and PR agents can be hired to help when such mistakes are made. One where you apologise and all is forgiven, right away, and if it's not you feel that you are the victim.

The Real Housewives Of Auckland's Julia Sloane.

Sloane's not even the first of the women to make a racist remark on the programme. In last week's episode, Anne Batley Burton described a bad reaction to a hair dye by saying, "My whole head just about doubled in size, you would have thought I was from Mongolia." It was not intended to be hurtful — it wasn't even in the same arena as what Sloane said — but it was a muddy, uncomfortable moment.

The women have argued since the series began that there is a difference between "new money" and "old money", in terms of behaviour and "class". I'm starting to think there is something about living cushioned by excess money (of all origins) that encourages careless, arrogant behaviour — or at least among the moneyed people on this programme.

To invoke the N word at any time is not on. To do so while holidaying in luxury, wearing a designer bikini and jewellery, seems especially gross.

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ Living in a money bubble?

So I am glad that Kiwis, most prominently Dame Susan, are angry and horrified that this phrase was used on primetime TV and are making it clear that New Zealand is not a place where we put up with this.

Except it is, and we do. Every day.

What pakeha person hasn't jumped into a taxi with some talkback-loving bore who yaks on about the "Asians" and the "Maoris" and the "Islanders"? Or felt tarred by association when another pakeha person complained about the non-native English speaker ahead of them in the queue at the bank?

We do live in a society where lots of people feel entirely comfortable expressing their racism to strangers, casually as a way of making conversation, of passing time between the airport and home, of forming a bond between "us" while dismissing "them".

What Julia Sloane has done is bring that ugly reality to the surface like a ripe pimple, but I would argue that her level of comfort in using such a phrase is indicative of a society in which sentiments too often pass unchecked.

We viewers — who will tune in tonight to see this incident play out in our lounges, who will jump on social media to complain about it as if we are actually doing something to stop racism — are complicit too.

So is Bravo, for creating an environment in which extreme behaviour is legitimised and publicised. This may be an unscripted reality show, but it is not a raw reality show — it is expertly produced, to make the most of the moments of natural drama.

