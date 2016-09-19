2016 Emmy Awards: The big winners of the night

One News Co-writer David Benioff accepted the award on behalf of the cast and crew of the highly-acclaimed drama.

Game of Thrones conquered the Emmy kingdom Sunday, honoured as top drama for the second consecutive year and becoming the most honoured prime-time TV series ever on a night of surprises and sharp political jabs.

Veep repeated as best comedy series and its star, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, won a record-breaking sixth Emmy as best comedy actress. Jeffrey Tambor's trophy as top comedy actor for Transparent also was his second.

But the top drama acting trophies were far from predictable: Rami Malek of Mr Robot and Tatiana Maslany of Orphan Black were the winners, both overcoming heavyweight competition.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters From left: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Kit Harington of HBO's "Game of Thrones" with their award for Oustanding Drama Series.

"Oh, my God. Please tell me you're seeing this too," said a stunned Malek, who plays an emotionally troubled engineer caught up in a dangerous hacking conspiracy.

Mike Blake/Reuters Rami Malek accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for "Mr Robot".



Games of Thrones, the fantasy saga based on George RR Martin's novels, received a total of 12 awards Sunday and at last weekend's technical arts ceremony for a cumulative 38, besting Frasier by one to claim most prime-time series awards ever.

The Emmys proved more adroit than the Oscars at recognising and honouring diversity in Hollywood's top ranks, with trophies going to minority actors and behind-the-scenes artists including writers Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang of Master of None.

But Viola Davis of How to Get Away with Murder failed to repeat her 2015 best drama actress win, the first for a woman of colour.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Jefrey Tambor won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for "Transparent".

Louis-Dreyfus used her victory to take a dig at GOP contender Donald Trump in a ceremony loaded with election-year asides.

Jeffrey Tambor captured his second consecutive best comedy actor trophy for Transparent, in which he plays a transgender character.

He called for Hollywood to make him the last non-transgender actor to get such a role.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Julia Louis-Dreyfus won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for "Veep".

A shaking Louis-Dreyfus ended her speech by dedicating the trophy to her father, who she said died Friday. Before that, she honed in on GOP contender Donald Trump's campaign.

"I'd also like to take this opportunity to personally apologise for the current political climate," she said. "I think that Veep has torn down the wall between comedy and politics. Our show started out as a political satire but it now feels more like a sobering documentary."

She promised to "rebuild that wall and make Mexico pay for it".

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters John Travolta won the award for Outstanding Limited Series for FX Network's "The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story".

Her victory gave her six best comedy wins – five for Veep, one for The New Adventures of Old Christine – and broke her tie with Candice Bergen and Mary Tyler Moore.

Maggie Smith was honoured as best supporting actress in a drama series for the final season of "Downton Abbey." It was her third win for playing the formidable dowager. As became her custom, she didn't attend the ceremony.

Ben Mendelsohn of Bloodline won as best supporting drama actor and also was a no-show.

Mario Anzuon/Reuters Louie Anderson won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on the FX series "Baskets".

John Oliver captured the best variety talk series award for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, besting competitors including Jerry Seinfeld and host Jimmy Kimmel – who received barbed consolation on stage from Matt Damon, his longtime faux nemesis. The loss "makes a lot of sense", Damon said.

The People v OJ Simpson, which earned the second-highest number of nominations, converted five to trophies Sunday.

The dramatic retelling of the football star's murder trial was honoured as best limited series and writing, and earned awards for stars Courtney B Vance, Sterling K Brown and Sarah Paulson.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Regina King won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie for "American Crime".

"Obama out, Hillary in," Vance said as he wrapped his victory speech.

Regina King claimed the award for supporting actress in a limited series for American Crime, her second trophy for the program.

Louie Anderson was honored as best supporting actor in a comedy series for his portrayal of a loving but tough mom in Baskets.

"Mom, we did it!," Anderson shouted, hoisting his trophy and dedicating the award to his late mother, Ora Zella Anderson. "I have not always been a good man but I play one hell of a woman."

Saturday Night Live cast member Kate McKinnon won the trophy for best supporting actress in a comedy for, officially, playing various characters. But she knew who to credit.

"Thank you, Ellen DeGeneres, thank you, Hillary Clinton," she said, naming two of the famous people she's caricatured on the show.

The Democratic presidential contender responded quickly with a tweet: "Congratulations on your Emmy, Kate! Big fan of yours, too."

The ceremony started out with a political edge. In a video bit, Jimmy Kimmel was shown trying to get to the ceremony and encountering former GOP presidential contender Jeb Bush as a limo driver.

"Did you know you could make US$12 an hour working for Uber?" a game Bush said, smiling. He advised Kimmel that "if you run a positive campaign, the voters will ultimately make the right choice" – then told Kimmel curtly it was a joke.

In his opening monologue, the host said he was holding Celebrity Apprentice producer Mark Burnett responsible for the "Donald Trump phenomenon".

In an attempt at comedy that fell flat, the ceremony announcer indicated that Bill Cosby would be taking the stage. After an awkward silence, Kimmel said it was a joke – the TV star embroiled in decades-old accusations of sexual assault wasn't invited.

On the red carpet, Judith Light was being fully transparent when she told bleacher fans how difficult it is to walk a red carpet in heels.

"I can't walk, but thanks," the actress, nominated for her role in a comedy series for Amazon's Transparent, said as she responded to shouts and cheers from fans in the red-carpet bleachers.

Tambor, who plays her transgender ex-spouse, shared serious words about the series.

It's "changing the landscape of television. I think it's changing the landscape, period", he said.

- AP