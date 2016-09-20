Martin Freeman's wife actress Amanda Abbington says her purse stolen at Emmys

You could be forgiven for saying it was a case for Sherlock Holmes.

British actress Amanda Abbington, who plays Dr Watson's wife Mary Watson in the hit BBC drama Sherlock, may have been robbed at the Emmy Awards.

The 42-year-old actress, along with the show's producers Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue, left their seats to accept the show's win for best television movie.

JEFF SPICER Husband and wife Amanda Abbington and Martin Freeman.

The one-off special, Sherlock: The Abominable Bride, won that category, beating HBO's Confirmation and All The Way, BBC America's Luther and Netflix's A Very Murray Christmas.

However, we went up to collect the Emmy, did some press, came back to my seat and some bastard had nicked my purse from under my seat. Nice — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) September 19, 2016

But when she returned to her seat, Abbington said her belongings - a purse and mobile phone - had been taken.

"So pleased we won," Abbington said on social media.

"However, we went up to collect the Emmy, did some press, came back to my seat and some bastard had nicked my purse from under my seat. Nice."

MARIO ANZUONI Actress Amanda Abbington (L), producers Steven Moffat, Sue Verue and Beryl Vertue pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Television Movie for "Sherlock: The Abominable Bride" at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Abbington noted that the purse contained her driver's license which, in the United States, is a key piece of identification.

"So whoever took my purse, I hope some terrible karmic shit happens to you," she added.

"How crappy is that."

Thanks for all the kind words re: my handbag. Still no sign of it. And can't use find my iPhone as my wifi wasn't on. Onwards and upwards. X — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) September 19, 2016

The machinery of television's night of nights is well oiled and it follows common pattern: when a winner leaves the stage they are ushered through a series of backstage spaces for a press conference and television interviews.

It would be standard practice not to make it back to your seat for anywhere between 30 minutes and an hour.

Abbington is married to one of the Sherlock stars, actor Martin Freeman, who was not present at last night's Emmy Awards.

One of Abbington's fans suggested she "brick" the phone, which means to use one of its inbuilt security features to wipe sensitive data and render the handset useless.

In response to another, she revealed she had waited in the auditorium at the Microsoft Theatre until most of the guests had headed towards the Governors Ball in case the phone turned up.

"I hung around until everyone had left the auditorium," she said. "Nothing there."

The London-born actress said today there was still no sign of the bag.

"Thanks for all the kind words," she said on social media.

"Still no sign of [the bag]. And can't use [Find iPhone] as my Wi-Fi wasn't on."

"Onwards and upwards," she added.

Organisers of the awards have not yet commented on the incident.

- Sydney Morning Herald