Emmy Awards 2016: Ben Mendelsohn's Bloodline role scores him a gong

Ben Mendelsohn has pulled off a shock win at the Emmys, snatching an award from under the noses of red-hot favourites Kit Harington and Peter Dinklage from Game of Thrones.

Mendelsohn won the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his work on the Netflix drama Bloodline.

However, it will be a bittersweet victory for Mendelsohn, after Netflix announced last week that Bloodline was to be axed.

Mendelsohn was not even present at the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards to accept his honour, although it is unclear whether that was a reflection on how he saw his chances.

Television presenter Taraji P Henson accepted on his behalf.

Mendelsohn plays ne'er-do-well Danny Rayburn in Bloodline, a gritty family saga set in the Florida Keys.

Mendelsohn's success is the third Emmy in Australia's haul this year.

Earlier, Australia won outstanding production design on a one-hour series for Deborah Riley's work on Game of Thrones.

Australian production company Iloura also won for outstanding visual effects for their work on the Game of Thrones episode Battle of the Bastards.

The two earlier wins were announced at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

- Sydney Morning Herald