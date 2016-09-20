The Block NZ: 'It's going to be diabolical' for Northcote neighbours

Peter Meecham/FAIRFAX 58 Potter Ave in Northcote on Auckland's North Shore, is rumoured to be the site for the next series of The Block.

Reality series The Block NZ appears to have secured a site for the sixth season, in Northcote on Auckland's North Shore.

However, residents near the proposed site at 58 Potter Avenue are not happy. They say because it isn't on a main road there are concerns about the level of traffic the programme will bring.

"It's going to be diabolical for the neighbours," said Kapaitiki local board candidate, Trevor Courtier.

"Fortunately, I live a few streets away. I'd prefer it if they moved it out of Auckland altogether. Why not take the show to Dunedin?"

Sam Cable and Emmett Vallender, winners of The Block NZ, season five.

During the show's previous seasons, locals have raised concerns about congested traffic, restricted road access and noisy tradesmen working overtime.

However, Kaipatiki board member John Gillon said: "I know that in previous seasons, North Shore residents have raised concerns about traffic and powertools running late at night. But as long as they've planned to ensure the level of traffic is managed, that communication channels with the community remain open, then overall, it'll be beneficial for the area. It'll put Northcote on the map."

"I'm not surprised that they've chosen Northcote, but I am surprised they've chosen Potter Ave. It's not on a main road," he added.

SUPPLIED Fans of The Block NZ were queuing from 4am to guarantee a visit the made-for-TV homes.

The rumoured new location promises a number of local attractions, including easy access to Northcote Shopping Centre, surrounding local restaurants and public transport.

Official QV documents show that Eyeworks New Zealand Limited, the production company otherwise known as Warner Brothers NZ that produce the popular home renovation reality show, purchased the 926 sqm property in July.

"I can understand why (Warner Brothers haven't notified the neighbours) they're trying to keep it under their hats for as long as they can," said Courtier.

Located at 58 Potter Avenue, the site was purchased for $1.9 million on July 30, council documents reveal, with the sale formally settled on August 12.

In May 2016, Hobsonville Land Company, a subsidiary of Housing New Zealand (HNZ), announced plans to develop 56 new social housing properties in Northcote.

Chief executive Chris Aiken said that the immediate focus is on building new and additional social housing to meet demand. The existing 19 HNZ owned properties will be redeveloped into 56 new houses.

"It's not just about plonking houses down," Aiken said during an interview in May. "We have to consider the needs of the community."

Provided The Block NZ continues the townhouse theme seen in season five, four new townhouses could fit comfortably on the Potter Ave site.

Season six would mark the reality series' third run on Auckland's North Shore, having previously used sites Belmont in 2012 and Takapuna in 2013.

When contacted on Monday afternoon, MediaWorks had "no comment on these rumours".

- Stuff