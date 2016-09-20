Dame Maggie Smith replies to Jimmy Kimmel's diss at Emmy Awards

Fairfax Media After his extended jokes about her consistent no-shows at the Emmys, Dame Maggie Smith tweets back to Jimmy Kimmel.

Dame Maggie Smith may not frequent Hollywood's annual Emmys ceremony, but the television academy sure as hell isn't holding on to her award.

In his opening monologue at yesterday Emmys, host Jimmy Kimmel took aim at the 81-year-old's tendency to rack up Emmy after Emmy, year after year, without ever bothering to turn up to the ceremony to actually accept in person.

"We're not mailing this to her," he said, running onstage and swiping the trophy when it was revealed Smith had won a third Emmy for her role as the Dowager Countess of Grantham, Violet Crawley, on Downton Abbey.

Anthony Harvey Dame Maggie Smith won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama series category for her role as Dowager-Countess, Lady Violet Crawley.

"Maggie, if you want this it will be in the lost and found."

​Overnight, in a ridiculously sweet message posted to Twitter by Downton's US Network Masterpiece PBS, Smith issued the perfect reply to Kimmel's 'come and get it' ultimatum.

"I was very astonished and pleased to win the award. I feel the Emmys have been overly generous to me," she wrote.

"If Mr Kimmel could please direct me to the lost and found office, I will try and be on the next flight. Love, Old Maggie."

The tweet was an olive branch in response to Kimmel's ongoing faux war of words during the ceremony.

"We have a new rule this year: for the first time ever, you must be present to win. If we call your name and you are not here to accept, the Emmy goes to the next name on the list. It's called the Maggie Smith Rule," Kimmel joked, in a bit that became a running gag during the awards show.

Smith, who's been nominated for nine Emmys dating back to 1993 and won four times, has never appeared at the ceremony ("That's right, no times," Kimmel emphasised), instead she's been replaced by a greyscale 8x10 picture whenever she's read out as a nominee.

"She showed up at the Oscars to get an Oscar. She showed up at the Tonys. She goes to the Soul Train Awards every year. But is she here in the audience tonight? Well, I don't see her. She's Downton Absent, is what she is. For the ninth time. What is wrong with us? Why do we keep nominating this woman? She's treating us like the People's Choice Awards," Kimmel joked.

"I have a message for you, Lame Maggie Smith, if you're even bothering to watch," he said. "If you want an Emmy, you better hop on a plane right now and get your Dowager Count-Ass over here."

The threat seems to have worked, and just in time. The nomination will be Smith's last for the role, as Downton Abbey aired its final episode last December.

