Live: The Real Housewives of Auckland and the boating term from hell

Sleeping arrangements. Real Housewives of Auckland holiday in Port Douglas. DO NOT USE THIS PICTURE BEFORE SEPT 13 AT 9.30PM

It's been all over the news for the last few days - Julia Sloane called Michelle Blanchard a "boat-n....." on an episode of The Real Housewives of Auckland.

Well, strap yourselves in because the episode is about to air. At the helm tonight is our able-bodied seaman Steve Kilgallon.

Join him at 8.30pm as he live blogs what floats your boat all the way through to 9.30pm.

- Stuff