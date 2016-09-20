Real Housewives of Auckland: Michelle Blanchard's mother speaks up

Michelle Blanchard/INSTAGRAM Michelle Blanchard's mother, Rajan, has spoken out about her daughter's involvement in a racial slur on the TV show, Real Housewives of Auckland.

"In my eyes there's no colour, I take every person exactly as they are, and I have taught my daughter to do the same", she said on Instagram.

The controversial comment that sparked the motherly concern was shot weeks ago, when the Housewives went sailing on a luxury yacht in Australia's Port Douglas. In the episode airing on Tuesday, September 20, boat owner Julia Sloane refers to Michelle Blanchard as a "boat n....".

In my eyes there's no colour, I take every person exactly as they are, and I have taught my daughter to do the same. We are from a multi cultural family and forgiveness has always been my family value love and unity. Be proud of who you are and stand up for what you believe is right and don't care about the haters, stand up for your culture from Rajan Michelle's mother❤️ A photo posted by Michelle Blanchard (@michelleblanchardnz) on Sep 19, 2016 at 6:09pm PDT

Bravo has said that the slur would be "bleeped out, as per Broadcasting Standards Authority regulations, but insists that the incident is a major point in the show's narrative.

Lawyers have been called in and a spokeswomen at Bravo and Mediaworks said they could not comment officially as Acumen Republic was handling this specific incident for Bravo.