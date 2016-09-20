Why remake for TV, classic films that are already beloved by their fans?

Supplied Gone girl: Anne-Louise Lambert as Miranda in Picnic at Hanging Rock.

OPINION: Wake in Fright and Picnic at Hanging Rock have joined the ranks of classic films rebooted for television. The new series follow the TV version of Wolf Creek, and of course the flood of big-to-small screen projects flowing from the US, from From Dusk to Dawn to Hannibal to Westworld. It's one of the hottest new trends, to turn a beloved movie into a hit TV show – and right there you can see the whole problem: in that word "beloved".

Because when a movie is beloved, it means the makers got it right, and therefore the best the makers of the TV show can possibly do is get it right again, and then all you have is one story, told well twice. Which is what we in the business world call wasteful duplication. Once you've told a story right, move on and tell another one.

This doesn't mean there's no place for movie adaptations on TV: it's just they're doing the wrong movies.

The films we should be turning into shows are the bad ones, the ones that stuffed up the story first time around and therefore offer a prime opportunity to get it right this time. It's such a waste of time to be making Wake in Fright when we could be working on 22 episodes of You and Your Stupid Mate. I'm far less jazzed about Picnic at Hanging Rock than I would be if it were a Netflix version of Welcome to Woop Woop.

And imagine if a savvy producer said, "Let's do The Roly Poly Man the way it's supposed to be done!" So can we please stop short-changing viewers by rebooting what was booted perfectly first time, and start using the power of TV to fix some of the mistakes of the past?

- Sydney Morning Herald