Gemma Flynn stars on Say Yes To The Dress

unknown Richie McCaw is engaged to girlfriend Gemma Flynn, posting this picture on Facebook.

New Zealand's favourite bride to be, Gemma Flynn, is confirmed to feature on the television show Say Yes To The Dress.

On the soon-to-launch Say Yes To The Dress: Australia, a television crew will follow Flynn as she crosses the ditch to find the perfect dress to wed her fiance, All Black great Richie McCaw.

Flynn will be one of 18 brides to feature in the series, which launches on SKY's TLC on Friday, October 28, at 8.30pm.

GETTY IMAGES Former All Black captain Richie McCaw poses with fiancee Gemma Flynn, who will feature on a reality tv show to pick her wedding dress.

The six-episode, part fashion show, part bridal story, part family therapy session series goes behind the scenes at premier bridal shop Brides of Sydney in Australia as brides endeavor to find the perfect dress for their big day.

READ MORE

* Black Sticks striker Gemma Flynn to take extended break before deciding future

* Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw thank people for their kind engagement wishes

* Former All Black captain Richie McCaw engaged to Gemma Flynn

The hockey champion will be joined by her family, best friends, couture wedding gown designer Adam Dixon, and a team of wedding gown experts.

Thanks for all the kind words and messages, we really appreciate it and couldn't be happier ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SufReosQCj — Gemma Flynn (@GemmaFlynn22) January 14, 2016

Richie McCaw announced their engagement in January, by posting a snap to social media.

"Happy new year to everyone," it read.

"I've had a fantastic start to 2016 and feel very lucky. Gemma said 'yes'! It's been great celebrating our engagement with friends and family in sunny central Otago. Here's to a great year ahead."

Fiona Goodall AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 30: Richie McCaw's fiance Gemma Flynn arrives at the Premiere for 'Chasing Greatness: The Richie McCaw Movie' at The Civic on August 30, 2016 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

- Stuff