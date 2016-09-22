Gemma Flynn stars on Say Yes To The Dress
New Zealand's favourite bride to be, Gemma Flynn, is confirmed to feature on the television show Say Yes To The Dress.
On the soon-to-launch Say Yes To The Dress: Australia, a television crew will follow Flynn as she crosses the ditch to find the perfect dress to wed her fiance, All Black great Richie McCaw.
Flynn will be one of 18 brides to feature in the series, which launches on SKY's TLC on Friday, October 28, at 8.30pm.
The six-episode, part fashion show, part bridal story, part family therapy session series goes behind the scenes at premier bridal shop Brides of Sydney in Australia as brides endeavor to find the perfect dress for their big day.
The hockey champion will be joined by her family, best friends, couture wedding gown designer Adam Dixon, and a team of wedding gown experts.
Thanks for all the kind words and messages, we really appreciate it and couldn't be happier ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SufReosQCj— Gemma Flynn (@GemmaFlynn22) January 14, 2016
Richie McCaw announced their engagement in January, by posting a snap to social media.
"Happy new year to everyone," it read.
"I've had a fantastic start to 2016 and feel very lucky. Gemma said 'yes'! It's been great celebrating our engagement with friends and family in sunny central Otago. Here's to a great year ahead."
- Stuff
