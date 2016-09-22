TVNZ teases new logos

TVNZ has teased a series of new logos, revealing it's going through an image revamp.

The broadcaster revealed a first-look at the new logos on social media, sharing five images to represent its different platforms.

The logos show a common circular scribble theme in different colours, with 'tvnz' in bold, white text, and varying white symbols inside the circles.

TV One will take on a red circle, TV 2 purple, Duke black, and OnDemand green.

A spokeswoman for TVNZ said the revamp would start rolling out next month.

"We're looking forward to sharing more about TVNZ's new visual identity – that's what viewers see across our TV channels and online platforms like TVNZ OnDemand.

"We want to make it easier for people to connect with all our great content across on air and online. And viewers will start to see our new look next month."

The branding is not the only recently revealed changed at TVNZ.

This week the broadcaster premiered its new-look Breakfast show, featuring new hosts Hilary Barry and Jack tame, as well as Daniel Faitaua, Brodie Kane, and Sam Wallace.

