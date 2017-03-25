The Breeze's Breakfast host Kath Bier is not letting epilepsy slow her down

The Breeze Wellington / Facebook The Breeze's Kath Bier credits her co-host Steve Joll with being a great support to her.

They used to say, life begins at 40. For Kath Bier, her's required a major readjustment, just before that big milestone.

The veteran broadcaster, currently the co-host of The Breeze's breakfast show in Wellington and various other regions, says she was diagnosed with temporal lobe epilepsy the day before she was due to run the Dunedin Half-Marathon at age 39.

Now 42, the vivacious Bier is keen to share her own experience this weekend, in conjunction with Sunday's Purple Day. Founded in Canada by a woman called Cassidy Megan, the annual day is celebrated throughout the world to raise awareness in a positive way and to dispel the myths that surrounded epilepsy .

Supplied The Breeze breakfast host Kath Bier credits her friends, family and work colleagues with helping her continue living life to the full after an epilepsy diagnosis a couple of years ago.

Bier says her first seizure occurred when she was sitting at the breakfast table at her best friend's house. "Her brother asked me how old my children were and I couldn't remember. My friend said to me 'what do you mean' – she was almost embarrassed for me. I leaned forward and said, 'I think I'm going to faint'. She thought I said, 'I think I'm going to fart' and so said 'just go for it – it doesn't matter'. I thought, 'I can't faint in front of these people'.

"I just remember getting to a bedroom and suddenly being lost in a wash of old memories. I could hear voices and sense a man around me – which I now know is a typical aura of temporal lobe epilepsy. It was the most terrifying thing – I thought I was having a psychotic episode. I came to, and my friend said 'are you okay'. I thought I was good as gold and then, bang – another one hit me – so she took me to A&E."

Supplied Kath Bier and Steve Joll get up to plenty of hijinks as part of their weekday breakfast show.

The seizures continued and, after a psych test ruled out anything along those lines, she was diagnosed with temporal lobe epilepsy – the same kind that her sister had had since she turned 29.

"In all the panic and the manic, I just never though it could be the same thing. I just assumed I was dying, or losing my mind."

But although the diagnosis was a shock and Bier admits there were many days early on when she was tempted just to stay in bed or "numb out" what was happening to her, she credits her friends, family and work colleagues with giving her the will to keep living life as normally as possible – right from that first day.

Supplied Kath Bier has remained a regular runner. even after her epilepsy diagnosis.

"When I was in hospital, my friend took five minutes out and went and got our race packs, just in case.

"We raced that half-marathon," Bier says with pride. "That was when I knew that the only way through this diagnosis was to keep on going. I had a massive seizure on the run as well. I dropped to the ground – that was a really awful, sickening one – but I got up and and finished that run and all I could think of was there wasn't enough chocolate at the end for a race that was sponsored by Cadburys."

"Keeping on going" initially meant finding new ways to get to work at 4.30am on weekdays for her 6am to 10am show with Steve Joll and get her two children, Jesse and Gus, to all their various after-school activities, since she was unable to drive for a year. "I became very familiar with the bus and train system. I had to be really organised."

Supplied Kath Bier and Steve Joll entertain radio audiences in Wellington, Central Otago, Kapiti, Marlborough, Mercury Bay, Queenstown, Rotorua, Southland, Taupo, Wairarapa and Wanganui.

Bier says she also found herself going "cap in hand to government agencies for assistance".

"It was a whole new world for me. I had to go in and say 'I need help'. And oh man, did they help me. It is quite amazing how this country is set up for people who are desperate to keep working. They helped me get subsidies for taxis and other things. It was quite incredible all the people that came out of the woodwork to help me."

However, she says probably the biggest thing she had to overcome was the anxiety around a seizure happening in public. "I just felt an overwhelming sense of shame. Embarrassment is not a heavy enough word. A sense of guilt for putting those around you under pressure."

Again, Bier credits her best friend for helping her see the positive, and funny, side. "When it was happening quite frequently, she always said to me – 'at least you didn't wet your pants'."

When asked what someone should do if they find themselves with person having a seizure, Bier says, that for her, the most amazing thing is when somebody calmly interacts with her until the seizure subsides.

"Just tell them, 'you're okay, you're okay. I'm here with you'. And, it sounds silly – but smile. For some reason, a loving smile, even from a stranger can dissipate that awful shame.

"Before I had epilepsy, I'd be so scared about doing something to help because I wasn't sure if I was doing the right thing. So if you're asking yourself if it should be you that's there? It absolutely should be. Go right in and stay with that person. They know physically how their seizure will start and end. It's what happens when the seizure has passed which determines when some real healing can happen."

For more information on Purple Day, see epilepsy.org.nz

