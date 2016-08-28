The Great Kiwi Bee Count: 'We need to look after bees'

Chris Skelton/Jason Dorday/FAIRFAX NZ We asked the preschoolers at ABC Mt Eden what they think about bees ahead of the Great Kiwi Bee Count.

Gardeners and school children are being invited to run the very first "citizen science" survey of bee numbers in New Zealand.

NZ Gardener magazine, Stuff.co.nz and scientists from Plant & Food Research have teamed up to run The Great Kiwi Bee Count, intended to provide a base line for generations of research into the bees that are responsible for pollinating a third of everything we eat and drink.

Throughout September, Kiwis young and old are encouraged to get into their gardens, parks or neighbourhood – preferably on a sunny day – pick a plant, and count how many bees they see.

CHRIS SKELTON / FAIRFAX NZ Agnes Archer-Rush, 2, will be taking part in the Great Kiwi Bee Count at ABC Mt Eden nursery in Auckland. "We need to look after bees because they give honey to their babies, and I think it's yummy too."

They can then record the results on stuff.co.nz/greatkiwibeecount.

The data gathered from across New Zealand over the month will help scientists work out the state of bee health and numbers in the country, and provide a baseline figure for a future "bee census".

And It's not just home gardeners that are getting behind the Great Kiwi Bee Count.

At ABC Mt Eden nursery in Auckland, teachers and preschoolers are preparing to plant bee-friendly shrubs and sow wildflowers in a disused corner of the property.

The children have really got into the spirit of citizen science, says centre manager Harriet O'Sullivan. "It has been great to be talking about mini-beasts and gardens as we prepare for spring time and planting our new wild urban space."

Agnes Archer-Rush, 2, who attends the ABC centre, said: "We need to look after bees because they give honey to their babies, and I think it's yummy too."

