City Council pinged for 'offensive' odour in east Christchurch

GEORGINA CAMPBELL/Stuff.co.nz Back in June, a putrid stench wafted over east Christchurch. It forced a school to shut and was so overpowering it made people retch.

A city council facility in east Christchurch has been fined for an offensive smell that puts it off-side with its neighbours.

The fine was issued in June, shortly after a "putrid stench" in Bromley plagued residents and caused a school to close.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) served infringement notices on the Christchurch City Council and Living Earth for an "offensive and objectionable odour" from its Bromley organics processing plant on June 14.

DAVID WALKER/FAIRFAX NZ The Living Earth compost plant in Bromley, Christchurch.

ECan has received 245 complaints about the facility from November last year to July – 90 per cent of them were from the same three people.

Bromley School closed for two days amid concerns about a strong smell in the area – described as "gassy" and "fishy".

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Bromley School closed for two days amid safety concerns about a "putrid stench" in the area, but the smell that resulted in ECan issuing $1000 infringement notices to the council and Living Earth was not related.

ECan mounted an investigation but was unable to identify the source of the stench. It narrowed it down to the area around the Bromley wastewater treatment plant.

"This is not a recurring smell, it seems to have been a one-off, with the weather conditions at the time exacerbating the situation," a spokeswoman said.

The smell that resulted in ECan issuing $1000 infringement notices to both the council and Living Earth was not related.

A monthly report to the council's infrastructure, transport and environment committee said the council was defending the "alleged infringement".

It is not the first time the smell generated from the Living Earth plant in Bromley's Metro Place has hit the headlines.

In April last year, residents told councillors the odour from the facility was ruining their quality of life.

"Our lifestyle and living standards have been turned upside down," Geoffrey King said.

At the time, Living Earth Christchurch manager Daniel O'Carroll​ said the smell was not offensive.

He said "any reasonable person" experienced the odour as "natural, earthy and non-offensive".

The council-owned compost plant started processing the contents of the city's green wheelie bins in March 2009.

From early 2014 to April last year, ECan said it had received 187 complaints about the plant and, while some odour had been detected 15 times, only one was classed as a breach of its consent.

The plant's resource consent states no offensive or objectionable odour should be detected beyond the facility's boundary.​

ECan senior manager of service delivery Brett Aldridge said complaints about Living Earth were a priority because of the "sensitivity and concern of the community".

"However, due to time of day and scale of event, not every complaint receives an investigation."

The purpose of an investigation was to determine whether the odour was "offensive and objectionable", where it was coming from and whether it was a breach of consent conditions.

"Where we cannot confirm all of these factors the complaint will be considered unsubstantiated."

