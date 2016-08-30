Two meetings, two visions for Canterbury's freshwater

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ A climate change activist stands out from the crowd at Nick Smith's state of the environment address at Lincoln University on Tuesday.

Two opposing freshwater meetings have given drastically different views of the state of Canterbury's freshwater.

Environment Minister Dr Nick Smith presented a state of the environment speech at Lincoln University on Tuesday, where he outlined the Government's objectives towards freshwater management.

Five minutes away, the Green Party held its own meeting, targeting the health of the Selwyn River as part of its swimmable rivers campaign.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/FAIRFAX NZ The Selwyn River, two kilometres from the river mouth at Lake Ellesmere, near Selwyn Huts. Nick Smith says making all rivers swimmable is "impractical".

While Smith's speech painted a more optimistic picture of the state of freshwater, the Green Party sought to show the opposite.

Smith said the Government had several key goals for freshwater management, including improving water quality, allowing for economic development, and improving Maori participation.

He said the debate around freshwater was too tribal.

"We have a bad habit in New Zealand of turning environmental issues into polarised battlegrounds of winners and losers," he said.

"There are some who believe our nation's water choices are binary: it's either water quality or growing the environment. We disagree.

"There are ways to deliver both environmental and economic gains."

A way to deliver both would be to switch from a reliance on groundwater extraction towards storing alpine river water, something he thought would happen in the future, he said.

"One of the most public policy challenges for this region is to engineer the switch from groundwater and those lowland streams to stored alpine water."

While about 75 per cent of public submissions on the Government's recent freshwater consultation raised swimmability as an issue, Smith once again ruled out a target of making all rivers swimmable, calling it "impractical".

He praised the work of the Environment Canterbury (ECan) commissioners and said the calibre of candidates in the upcoming elections was strong.

When questioned about lax compliance – an issue ECan has been criticised for lately, particularly regarding water metering – he defended the regional council, and said it was a sign that there was more information than before.

"Yes, there is angst that some people found out that some water users were taking a lot more than their consents. But for the 20 years previously we never metered anybody and had no idea . . . It's actually a sign that we now know."

At the Green Party's meeting, there was cynicism about Smith's speech.

"I came away from Nick Smith's talk thinking I lived in an alternative universe," Green Party MP Eugenie Sage said.

Speakers at the meeting pointed to the drying up of streams, rising nitrogen levels, and toxic algae blooms at popular recreation sites such as Coe's Ford as examples of the poor state of freshwater.

Sage said river swimmability needed to be a bottom line.

"We have this national bottom line of rivers being fit for wading or boating . . . we have opposed that consistently, and I think that around New Zealand, people realise that national bottom line is far too low."

