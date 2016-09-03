Nelson's falcon whisperer helps birds of prey find new lease on life

VIRGINIA WOOLF/stuff.co.nz Huia, a Bush Falcon flies in to the feeding post at Alison Holmes property in Eighty-eight Valley.

The New Zealand falcon is rarer than the kiwi and capable of flying at speeds of up to 200kmh but there is much more to the small apex predators than many realise. Samantha Gee reports.

Tucked away in the Wakefield Valley, near Nelson, is a property that is home to hundreds of birds.

A feeding platform in the middle of a small paddock behind the house is the only clue that something bigger than chickens and ducks live here.

VIRGINIA WOOLF Alison Holmes feeds Huia, a returning Bush Falcon she rehabilitated at her property in Eighty-eight Valley.

Alison Holmes is talking about her ring-necked doves when she sees something out of the corner of her eye and points to the top of a nearby pine tree.

She's just spotted Huia. A native New Zealand bush falcon.

For more than 12 years, Holmes has rehabilitated sick and injured birds of prey, including native falcons and harrier hawks.

The self-confessed "bird nut" who used to breed and show chickens and had a good understanding of bird husbandry, began with little more than a gardening glove and a desire to help birds in need.

On of those birds is Huia, who was discovered several years ago in a orchard in Hope, weak and unable to fly.

Holmes nursed her back to health and used falconry techniques to build up her strength with several training flights a day so she could be sure she was strong enough to fly long distances.

Holmes said it was bittersweet to see the birds she had rehabilitated fly off when they were released, knowing it was likely she would never see them again.

"It's like, 'good luck bird, I have done what I can'."

However each winter for the last three years, Huia has returned to the Eighty-Eight Valley.

More than a year had passed since she was released when Holmes was out feeding the chickens and saw her fly overhead.

"I actually burst into tears because I was so pleased to see her and that she was alive."

She is not tagged, but Holmes uses a unique call for each of the birds she rehabilitates, so she can be sure the falcon is indeed Huia.

After several soft calls from Holmes, Huia makes a silent swooping flight down towards her. She glides back and forth between the top of a chicken coop and the barn roof, to suss out her surroundings.

She lands atop the feeding platform and takes food from Holmes hand.

"She is a once in a lifetime kind of bird I think, just because she seems to like to come back."

The bond the two share is incredibly special. Holmes is firm that Huia is a wild animal, not a pet. After several years it is clear she is capable of surviving in the wild and she returns to the valley of her own accord.

It is not long before another falcon swoops overhead, but this one is more wary.

It is Huia's recent offspring, a juvenile male. Holmes calls him "baby bird".

It is not something she has heard of any other falcon doing, years after it has been released.

Some people have said that feeding Huia prevents her from hunting and thriving in the wild but Holmes disagrees. She said Huia spends most of the year on her own, and has been able to successfully breed and raise her young.

"I look at this as being a back-up; if they are struggling they know where to come."

Holmes has a permit to rehabilitate birds of prey. She can take them in from the Department of Conservation, the SPCA, vets and the general public. She sees mostly hawks, as they are often hit while feeding on road kill, but falcons are her favourite.

"They are bold, they are curious, they love to investigate things, they are nosy," she said.

It is safe to say hundreds of birds, silkie chickens, muscovy ducks, ring-necked doves and a few cockatiels call the Wakefield property home.

"I wouldn't be without them, I can't be without them," she said of her feathered friends.

They live without much fuss alongside the birds of prey, who could easily make a meal of them if they desired.

Holmes has witnessed the falcons hunt her own birds and said it was hard to know who she wanted to win the battle.

"The first couple of chickens killed by the falcons, I must admit I was pissed, but then I took the time to understand it," she said. "They are not vegetarians, predators very rarely are."

It is likely the falcons rehabilitated by Holmes are the ones that have been seen throughout Wakefield and she said people should be proud to have them in the area.

She said it was important people appreciated falcons, as they were much more than just effective predators.

"I am quite protective of these birds, they are native to New Zealand and they are really important in the ecological side of things, they are an apex predator, they keep a balance in nature," she said.

"We can all coexist if we approach it right."



How to tell the difference between a hawk and a falcon?

Falcons are the size of a magpie while hawks are much larger, the size of a black-backed gull.

Falcons rarely eat road kill and chase small birds, while hawks can regularly be seen eating road kill.

When in flight, falcons fly quickly with a rapid wing beat. Hawks are slow fliers and tend to flap, flap then glide.

Falcons have brown eyes, while hawks have yellow eyes.

Hawks are found in large numbers throughout New Zealand, but falcons are extremely rare.

Source: Marlborough Falcon Trust.

