Taranaki national surfing reserve will be first of its kind in NZ

SIMON O'CONNOR\Stuff.co.nz The proposed surfing reserve will encompass the whole coastline from Cape Egmont through to Okato, and will envelop three existing nationally significant surf breaks at Stent Rd.

A proposed national surfing reserve in Taranaki would be the first of its kind in New Zealand.

The reserve, stretching from Cape Egmont to Okato, will mean the region's most renowned stretch of prime surf breaks along the Surf Highway 45 will be protected from anything which might impact the waves.

Oceanographer Dr Peter McComb first mooted the idea to the Taranaki Regional Council in May, but now the council have taken it a step further and included it in their draft coastal plan.

Andy Jackson Waiwhakaiho surf break is already considered nationally significant.

Once it's set in stone in the coastal plan; the breaks will be protected by law from activities which might lessen their wave-generating potential such as breakwaters, offshore construction or even boats mooring nearby.

However, it will be until at least mid-2017 before the council consultation process finishes and the proposed reserve can formally begin the process of being integrated into council law.

Mark Dwyer Stent Rd has three nationally significant breaks and is world-famous for the quality of its waves.

McComb said a reserve would have the effect of raising the bar when it came to considering environmental effects on surf.

"Sand mining is just one of those activities, there are others such as those that affect water quality, for example," he said.

"It's great to see our council showing leadership by protecting the surf resources in this way."

Supplied Starting at Cape Egmont the reserve would encompass all the breaks along the coast as far north as Okato.

McComb said Taranaki would pave the way for other surfing reserves to be established in other regions of New Zealand.

"However, this reserve will always be unique because of the high number of quality surf breaks within a short stretch of coast," he said.

Taranaki already has four nationally significant surf breaks - Waiwhakaiho, Stent Rd, Backdoor Stent and Farmhouse Stent - that already qualify for the same status the whole stretch of coast will be granted if named a reserve.

Surfing Taranaki CEO and regional councillor Craig Williamson said it the move future-proofed the coast.

"I think this is really groundbreaking for the surfing community of Taranaki, and the region as a whole," he said.

"It's not about changing anything though, it's just about making sure our surf breaks are protected by law."

Williamson said people didn't set out with an agenda to destroy surf breaks but a reserve would add an extra layer of protection.

"McComb's report has helped the council gain a better understanding of what factors make a good surf break," he said.

"But also, more helpfully, what things would adversely impact them."

With surf breaks like Matakana Island's in Tauranga under threat from dredging, Taranaki representative of the Surf Break Protection Society Alan Pidwell said a reserve was a logical step for Taranaki.

"There's more surf breaks per kilometre than anywhere else in the world south of Hawaii," he said.

Pidwell said it wasn't just the prime surf locations that needed protecting, breaks like Oakura, Fitzroy, Back Beach and East End all needed to be eventually included in the reserve.

"The learners can't surf places like Stent, they need those nursery spots to get their confidence up," he said.

"Waiwhakaiho is already considered nationally significant, it's just a matter of stretching it a little further to encompass that whole coastline."

- Stuff