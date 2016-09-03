Waikato, Waipa river clean-up to swimmable proposed

KELLY HODEL/FAIRFAX NZ The plan sets out an 80-year time frame to clean up the Waikato River to swimmable and food gathering standards.

An ambitious plan to make the Waikato and Waipa rivers safe to swim in has been unveiled. But if you are old enough to read this, chances are you won't live to see it happen.

And the clean-up is already under fire from both environmentalists (as taking too long) and farmers (as too expensive and restrictive).

Waikato Regional Council has released its Healthy River/Wai Ora: He Rautaki Whakapaipai report, a draft plan change giving the farming industry a major shake-up over the first 10 years.

In it, contaminants in the waterways, such as nitrogen and phosphorous, will be brought down to acceptable levels, more stock will be kept out of streams, there will be more rules for forestry and tougher restrictions for land-use changes.

The 80-year goal is for the rivers to be safe for swimming and food gathering.

Matamata water quality activist Angus Robson has slammed both the process and the report.

The Collaborative Stakeholders Group (CSG), which put the plan together, is skewed in favour of the dairy industry, the plan is based on "exceptionally poor" economics and the 80-year time frame is "no time frame at all", he said.

"I think we can make a 50 per cent improvement in 10 years if we instigated the improvements that we already know about that are relatively cheap to do," Robson said.

Some of those solutions cost farmers little, he said, such as Optimal Fert, where paddocks are individually tested to get the right amount of fertiliser for soil conditions, keeping the fertiliser out of waterways.

"All of that algae and weed in Karapiro, which was horrendous this year and last year, is a result of agricultural practices upstream," he said. "Cambridge is a national cycling centre and a world rowing centre and this plan is doing nothing for them.

"It is PR cover for business as usual and they've achieved it."

Waikato Federated Farmers president Chris Lewis said it was one of the biggest plan changes to ever hit the Waikato. While it contained a lot of good elements, there were aspects of the plan that concerned him.

He said drystock farmers were particularly worried about the requirement to fence streams and all farmers were worried about the nitrogen limits and the land-use change restrictions.

The group will commission independent on-farm case studies to look at the plan's impact and those studies will form the basis of Federated Farmers' submission on the plan, he said.

Green Party MP Catherine Delahunty​ said the time frame is "disgracefully long".

"I realise it's a big river, but we can't abandon it to such slow progress. We really need to move faster than this," Delahunty said. "We really need change and this document doesn't sound like we've got there yet."

Waikato Regional Councillor Hugh Vercoe supports the notification of the proposal, but has some concerns, including the cost - estimated at a 4 per cent drop in annual profit to the region, worth around $40 million a year.

"We need to clean up the rivers," he said. "Then it comes to: what is the cost to the community of doing it? How clean do you want to get them? And how fast do you want to get there?"

Waikato Regional Council chief executive Vaughan Payne said ​the dairy industry had only two seats at the CSG table of 24. Of the sectors involved, only the beef and lamb sector found a sticking point.

"The dairy sector doesn't just benefit the dairy sector," Payne said.

The 80-year time frame was based on modelling. Future technology could shorten the projections and the costs covered by everyone.

"The costs are going to be falling on ratepayers, they are going to be falling on sectors themselves, they are going to be falling on iwi. Everyone is making compromises."

While Waikato agricultural consultant Rob Macnab​ supported the plan's vision and strategy, he had major concerns over its impact on the region's drystock sector.

Macnab is part of a group of Waikato drystock farmers that had formed to challenge aspects of the plan. This group would educate drystock farmers on the plan's effects, write submissions on the plan and advocate for the sector as the plan continues to evolve over the long term.

Outgoing Waikato-Tainui chief executive Parekawhia McLean grew up next to the Waipa River.

She worked on Healthy Rivers/Wai Ora and said it's a legacy project.

"I never, ever got in the water because my father told me at the time, it's paru," McLean said.

"I've got a five-year-old and an 18-month-old [mokopuna]. The first stage of healthy rivers is the first 10 years of an 80-year project and I do want to see my mokopuna swimming in the river."

- Stuff