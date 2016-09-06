Small acts make a difference in keeping neighbourhood tidy

supplied The Great Community Clean Up aims to tidy up New Zealand neighbourhoods

The Warehouse and Neighbourly have joined forces to tidy up neighbourhoods.

A nationwide initiative, The Great Community Clean Up (GCCU), is encouraging Kiwis to get out into their communities to give them a clean-up between October 3 and October 9.

The Warehouse executive general manager community and environment Paul Walsh says something as simple as picking up rubbish from your local street or park is a great way to get involved.

A number of The Warehouse stores are organising their own clean-up events in their neighbourhoods.

Neighbourly co-founder Casey Eden says the event is about encouraging "each and every one of us to take ownership of the places we call home".

"A clean-up doesn't have to be a huge gesture; the smallest acts really can make a difference and show your community you care. Plus, they make your community a better, cleaner place for you and your neighbours to live in," Eden says.

Registering a Great Community Clean Up event on Neighbourly puts members in the draw to win prizes including $100 gift cards from The Warehouse.

The campaign also has an award for the Little Kiwi Clean Up Star - recognising those aged 13 and under who take part.

Go to neighbourly.co.nz/greatcommunitycleanup for more information.

- Stuff