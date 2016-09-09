On the hunt for marine pests in Wellington Harbour with Niwa

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ Marine biologists from Niwa drop nets in Wellington harbour twice a year for invasive marine species on the Ikatere. Niwa divers also do manual searches under the surface and collect anything that appears suspicious.

​As four marine biologists amble across the carpark in their wet weather gear, it's clear the grumpy skies overhead aren't about to threaten their marine pest hunt.

The good thing about doubling as a weather forecaster is Niwa's scientists always know the conditions they are in for and everyone is well prepared for the drizzle.

Their mission is to recover 30 sets of baited traps that were dropped the day before in the harbour, at spots from Evans Bay and Oriental Bay around to Miramar.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ The Ikatere vessel spent several days in the harbour, setting and recovering traps, as part of a biennial mission to check for invasive marine pests.

After a jostle with coats, gumboots and lifejacket crotch straps, followed by a safety briefing from skipper Matt McGlone, we're off.

This is a targeted marine surveillance mission, which happens twice a year at 11 spots across the country, under order of the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

Niwa is looking for signs of five primary suspects: the northern Pacific seastar, the European green crab, a type of green alga, the Chinese mitten crab and the Asian clam.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ Marine science technician Rob Stewart tosses a native sea star back into the harbour.

"These are species that have been known to do significant damage where they have invaded," marine biologist and field team leader Kate Neill says.

They can cause all kinds of problems in the sea for fisherman, boaties and fish food chains.

None of these have been found in New Zealand yet.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ Niwa scientists dropped 30 traps in the harbour on Monday, then picked them up on Tuesday to check for invasive pests. None were found, which is good news for our native marine life.

We also check in with the dive boat, where marine biologists are taking turns searching beneath the surface for any sign of the top five.

"We look at pontoons and wharf piles to see if there's any difference to what we've seen in the past," Niwa's Dr Serena Wilkens says.

Some of the small creatures on the primary list can hitch-hike on the hull of vessels.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ Rob Stewart, marine science technician reaches for a buoy alongside a Miramar wharf.

The northern seastar is a "voracious" predator, which feeds on shellfish, Neill explains.

"If it came into New Zealand and got into the scallop or oyster or mussel areas, that would be devastating. That's why it's one of the big ones."

Whenever one is found, MPI has to decide whether to try to eradicate, or how it can limit its spread.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ The Niwa team recovering traps set for invasive marine pests, on the fringe of Wellington's Oriental Bay.

Pulling around the side of Miramar wharf, a white buoy jumping on our wake marks the spot of trap number one.

Marine biologist Warrick Lyon hooks it in with a pole and United Kingdom volunteer Joanne Howells is on rope pulling-in duty.

Up comes the first trap. Some huge seastars and a hairy crab, all native, are sitting inside.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ Marine biologist Warrick Lyon handles a trap that's been poplar with native sea stars.

Stewart records them on waxy, waterproof paper stuck on a clipboard before the others toss them back into the drink.

The biennial boat trip is a heartbeat on MPI's round-the-clock battle to protect our borders.

"There's pre-border, at border and post border, so this is an example of post-border."

The 15-tonne vessel we're travelling on is the Ikatere, built in 2009 and made for working in shallow waters.

It is strange being on such a large vessel so close to the city, a stone's throw from office workers walking along the waterfront in search of coffee between showers.

Wellington Harbour's waters were the first place in the country where Japanese kelp was discovered in 1987.

We know it as a friend, which comes in miso soup, but underwater it can form dense hubs that block light and nutrients for native species.

It is spread all across the country now, except for a pocket in Fiordland, Neill says. But MPI tries to encourage boaties to limit its spread by cleaning their hulls.

"Once something is given an unwanted pest status you're not allowed to touch or move it."

Ours turns out to be a pest-free voyage. None of the bad guys turn up, which is good news for Wellington, Neill says.

​"We spend a lot of time and money hoping not to find what we're looking for."

