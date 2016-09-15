High Court battle over sale of Mt Cook Station begins

BAYLEYS/SUPPLIED Mt Cook station, near the mountain from which it takes its name.

A battle over the sale of historic Mt Cook station has begun in the High Court.

The 2600-hectare station near the base of Mt Cook was bought in March by Clint and Alana Miles for an undisclosed sum. It is understood they have not been able to take possession.

The station was established in 1864, and was continuously owned by the Burnett family for 151 years.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/FAIRFAX NZ The sale of Mt Cook station to Clint Miles and his wife Alana has been challenged in the High Court.

​It was run by Donald Burnett for 69 years, until his death in 2010. He co-owned the property with his sister, Catriona Baker, who died in 2014.

READ MORE:

* Mt Cook Station for sale after 151 years

* Outdoors groups to lobby Government to buy historic Mt Cook Station

* Owning an 'iconic' slice of New Zealand

Neither sibling had children, so the property was left to the Burnett Mt Cook Station Charitable Trust, which was set up in December 2009 to look after Burnett's estate.

The trust's decision to sell the property to private owners is the subject of the High Court challenge under way in Christchurch on Thursday.

It will be argued that when Baker died, her share of the property was left to her brother's trust on the understanding it be left to the New Zealand public, not privately sold.

Sisters Janine and Linda Sundberg – trustees of the trust representing Baker's estate – allege that trustees Joe Butterfield and Derek Taylor had no legal authority to sell the property.

When the trust was registered, it specified that trustees could only serve for five years, but both men were appointed in 2009. The trust's beneficiaries were also listed as the general public.

Public interest in the station has been high, due largely to its prized location along Lake Pukaki and near Mt Cook National Park.

The station has several easements, which are used by hunters and climbers to access the national park, and the Alps 2 Ocean cycle trail runs along its border.

During the tender process, several groups lobbied the Government to buy the station for public use, seeing it as an opportunity to allow easier access to Mt Cook.

The Department of Conservation declined to buy it.

- Stuff