Oscar Kightley: It's time to crack down on racist eggs

CHRIS SKELTON / FAIRAFAX NZ Oscar Kightley says he still finds himself writing about rows around racist remarks far too frequently.

Opinion: OK, that's enough casual racism in public please.

I'm not so naïve to think that we could ever eliminate it in private but surely we can all agree that generally the vibe is better when it's kept out of the public.

Yes, Donald Trump is now president of the US. And, yes, he got there partly through saying racist things that previously would have signalled you were unfit for any type of elected office – unless, of course, it was as grand wizard of your local klan.

REUTERS Donald Trump's presidential triumph would suggest that the world has regressed to the time when people thought it was fine to speak loudly and disparagingly about different groups of people.

​And, yes, Trump's triumph would suggest that the world has regressed to the time when people thought it was OK to loudly speak disparagingly about different groups of people.

But it would be great if we could collectively agree that good manners are still important. Good manners are not just confined to saying please and thank you – it's also making sure you're not a sexist or racist a**hole.

There's all sorts of new words that are being invented every year, but age-old words like the R-word seem to have cropped up a lot recently.

​It would be interesting to see research on the incidents of race related internet storms that have erupted in the past five years. Because in that time I certainly know I've ended up writing about plenty of them in this column.

In 2015, Aussie rugby league great Billy Moore ended up apologising for using the word "coconut" when talking about the Warriors; more recently Sir Peter Leitch was caught up in a storm of controversy over an incident on Waiheke island; and

I'm not even going to get into whatever it was that Sir Bob Jones was talking about last week. Using the phrase "fat Maoris" when talking about Auckland's homeless certainly seems to me to be something racist but I didn't feel compelled to click on it to find out more.

I would suspect that it's just a particular generation, but you only have to look online in the comments section of certain stories for proof that people from all generations can be racist eggs.

I've been guilty of it myself, inadvertently, but still. Let's just be real about racism. It exists here, and it's everywhere, but we all have to collectively try harder.

The world is a better place when everyone rises above their natures and acts more civil.

