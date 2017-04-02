Oscar Kightley: All hail the cheese roll - wherever they actually come from

Supplied Nadia Lim last year created her own take on the famous Southern cheese rolls - quite how they would be received among the experts in the Deep South is not yet known.

OPINION: If you want to start an argument at the bottom of the country, ask someone about cheese rolls.

New Zealanders who live north of the Waitaki River may have never heard of them but that whole bottom part of Te Wai Pounamu is cheese roll country - southerners fondly refer to it as Southern Sushi.

I first heard of them a couple of years ago during a road trip south for work and when I got to Gore, I finally got to try one. My first thought was: that's just white bread toasted and rolled up with cheese in the middle. But it's much more than that. Underestimate its importance at your peril.

CHRIS SKELTON/FAIRFAX NZ Oscar Kightley has found a taste for the classic southern cheese roll - however it is made and wherever it is from.

READ MORE

* Oscar Kightley: My Brother served in the army

* The unguarded comedy of a toddler

* Old folk kick away the superannuation ladder

* Cut out the Trumpisms, Bill

It was my first foray into a taste experience that began in that part of the country in the 1930s and that continues, along with the debate about who produces the best ones - Southland or Otago.

It's as serious as the debate hip-hop fans used to have in the 1990s about whether rap music from the west coast of America was better than rap from the east coast.

Sure no-one's been killed in a drive by shooting over an argument over cheese rolls, but it's a debate that's been festering for decades and no one is prepared to concede.

Having spent this week in cheese roll country, from Bluff to Dunedin, everyone I've asked sides with where they're from.

The first recipe appeared in the New Zealand Truth newspaper in 1935, but they really took off in the 1950s with the popularity of sliced bread. It wouldn't be an understatement to say that southerners probably think cheese rolls are the best things since sliced bread.

The basic recipe is very simple and involves at minimum a slice of bread and cheese. The magic is in the mixture, which typically includes onion and onion soup mix and perhaps a bit of hot water to soften the cheese. The mix is spread onto a piece of white bread, rolled into a log and then placed on a baking tray.

The important factor is this filling mixture is prepared separately before being added to the bread, rather than the filling simply being a slice of cheese covered with any other ingredients.

Some purists say that it's not a proper cheese roll unless it has evaporated milk. I asked a guy at a café in Port Chalmers about this and he scoffed that was something that Southlanders added.

Other controversies are whether to use real onions or just the onion soup mix, whether you can add extras such as cream corn or cream cheese (even pineapple!) and what sort of cheese is best.

Everyone I've asked - from taxi drivers to train workers or restaurant staff - has an opinion and no-one seems to agree. The only non-negotiable is that you have to use everyday sliced white bread. (Don't ask for paleo or gluten-free bread or you may actually get laughed at, all the way to Waitaki.)

Having tried different cheese rolls from various locations all week, I can't tell you the definitive answers. Only that people in this part of Aotearoa take it very seriously.

Schools used to have fundraisers where all they sold was cheese rolls, until the rising price of cheese and bread made that unsustainable.

Southerners associate it as comfort food from their childhoods that they still enjoy into their adulthood, passing on their favourite recipe to the next generation. It must be one of the few regional food specialties in the country.

The reason I'm writing about this is because they're really nice and I'd love them to come north. Southerners probably couldn't care less whether it does.

But in these troubled times of shifting societal landscapes, the simple joy of a cheese roll is a throwback to when times were perhaps less complicated.

That such a simple dish has survived mostly unchanged and is still revered, is a sign that – at the bottom of the country at least – we still enjoy the simple things in life.

- Sunday News