Sex mis-education: The problems with porn

FAIRFAX AUSTRALIA Young consumers of porn have never had to worry about sneaking magazines down the back of the couch or visiting porn shops.

The digital age has transformed porn as we know it.

If you're still dealing in dirty magazines, you've got a lot to learn.

With hardcore, often violent porn just a few mouse clicks away, the long-term impacts for today's young people are unknown.

Here's what we do know:

How does New Zealand's porn consumption compare internationally?

On a per capita basis Kiwis are the fifth most regular visitors to website PornHub, behind the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland and ahead of Norway, Iceland, Australia, Sweden and Denmark. Kiwis spend an average of nine minutes and 37 seconds on PornHub, 21 seconds longer than the worldwide average length.



How old are today's young people when they are first exposed to porn?

It's hard to say but it's thought the average age of first-time exposure to pornography is around 11. A survey of college students in New England in the United States found 93 per cent of boys and 62 per cent of girls had seen online pornography before age 18. Boys were significantly more likely to view online pornography more often and to view more types of images. A 2011 AU Kids Online Study found that of the 9-16 year-olds surveyed, 44 per cent said they had seen sexual images in the past 12 months. Almost 30 per cent said they had seen sexual images online. Younger children were less likely to have seen images on the internet, with 11 per cent of 9-10 year-olds reporting they had seen sexual images online, compared to 56 per cent of 15-16 year-olds.

Is it legal to watch pornography?

For the most part, however if it falls under "objectionable material" then it's not legal. Objectionable is defined under the Films, Videos and Publications Classification Act 1993 as: "a publication...(that) describes, depicts or expresses, or otherwise deals with matters such as sex, horror, crime, cruelty or violence in such a manner that the availability of the publication is likely to be injurious to the public good." All objectionable material is banned. Anybody found "knowingly" in possession of objectionable material can receive a maximum of 10 years imprisonment. Anybody who knowingly makes or knowingly trades, distributes, or displays an objectionable publication via the internet can receive a maximum of 14 years imprisonment.

What if I come across objectionable material accidentally?

Leave the site immediately. You can fill out a Content Complaint Form or notify the Department of Internal Affairs' Censorship Compliance Unit.

What are the consequences of revenge porn?

In 2010, Judge Andrew Becroft made legal history in New Zealand when he sentenced a man under the Morality and Decency section of the Crimes Act for posting a photo of his ex-girlfriend naked on Facebook. Becroft said he was adapting an old print law for the internet age. "Technology can't be used in this way," he warned. "You would do incalculable damage to someone's reputation."

Do young people know porn isn't representative of real-life sex?

A Swedish study found most young people under the age of 20 acknowledged pornographic sex was different to sex in real-life relationships, although girls were somewhat concerned that boys would want to enact some of the things that they watched, such as anal sex.

What's the most common form of porn on the web?

Gonzo porn – short, "amateur" clips, often posted by average punters, but with hardcore action – is now the most common form of porn on the web, making its boundary-testing sex seem even more "everyday".

Terry Crews, Russell Brand, and our own Nick Willis have admitted to suffering from "porn addiction". What does that even mean?

Good question. The status of porn addiction is still controversial, with the current Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) leaving it off its list of behavioural addictions. The American Psychological Association says experts disagree over how to classify excessive porn use: "Whether or not pornography is a diagnosable addiction, it's clear it hurts some people. For them, there just isn't much evidence about how best to control this behaviour."

So young people today are exposed to more sexual content. Does this mean they're having more sex?

A study of 33,000 Americans published in the Archives of Sexual Behaviour suggests not. It found those born between 1982 and 1999 aren't having as many sexual partners and are not having sex as often as Generation Xers (born between 1965 and 1981) and the baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1964). On top of that, 15 per cent of people aged between 20 and 24 reported having no sexual partners since the age of 18. The study also found Gen Y (also known as Millennials and Gen Me) was more comfortable with casual sex and non-marital sex, encompassing teenage sex, same-sex encounters and sexual relationships outside of marriage.

- Stuff