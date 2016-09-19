The Waikato artist who never stepped foot in a classroom

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ "As my time is limited, then I want to do what will make me most happy."

Growing up Katie Rose Clausen was always a little different.

Clausen, who is from Waikato, never stepped foot inside a classroom.

Severe learning difficulties meant her parents kept her at home. She studied through correspondence.

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ "I never drew stick figures, right from the start I drew people as I saw them."

But that never hindered her, she says.

"I haven't stepped foot inside a school my entire life.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi swimwear designer Carena West showcases burkinis and bikinis

* Barneys New York is selling 'distressed' sneakers for $800

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ "I don't think I would be half the person I am if I went to school and had the opportunity to have to stay home and do what I do best."

"I had severe dyslexia and dyscalculia, that limited my ability to go into the ordinary mix."

Unlike most children, she was encouraged to spend her days scribbling away.

"I've basically been drawing since I was small. I was always encouraged to put my art out there.

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ Katie is completing a Bachelor of Design at AUT. She then hopes to get an apprenticeship as a tattoo artist.

"I never drew stick figures, right from the start I drew people as I saw them.

"I did love drawing ponies though."

Her time spent scribbling has paid off.

The 21-year-old from Gordonton has been slowly making a name for herself in the arts community.

She began selling her feminie, detailed portraits on social media while she was in her early teens.

"When I was younger I stayed home and drew for six hours a day until my hands bled. It's been a process of working at it.

"I don't think I would be half the person I am if I went to school and had the opportunity to have to stay home and do what I do best."

People have always been her subject of choice. Telling a story of what she sees in that person through art. Picking a feature that captivates her imagination and the imagination of others.

"I guess when I draw I pick something I find most interesting about them."

She's done illustrations for designers for fashion week and had her work in art exhibitions as well.

Next, she hopes to complete tattoo apprenticeship.

"I guess being a tattoo artist is combining how I like drawing people and get it on them as well.

"I like it because it's permanent, there's a walking, living person out there with your art on them."

But first she has to complete a fashion design degree at AUT.

Clausen had to take time out from her studies this year.

A large egg-shaped growth had formed in her cheek, she was constantly feeling sick and extremely tired. It was cancer.

It was Christmas Eve when she was diagnosed with Stage 3A Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma is a cancer that starts in cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the body's immune system. Lymphocytes are in the lymph nodes and other lymphoid tissues (such as the spleen and bone marrow). It was a shock.

Six rounds of chemotherapy later and she has been told there are no active cancer cells. But it will be 10 years before she is in full remission.

Clausen will under go eight rounds of Rituximab over two years in an attempt to ensure it does not return. It will cost $50,000.

Rituximab is not government funded for this type of treatment, she is fundraising to pay for it.

Her bout with cancer forced her to focus her time.

Before, she was dead set on finding an office job but that has changed.

"I guess I realised I was compromising. As my time is limited, then I want to do what will make me most happy."

Clausen has set up a Givealittle Page to help fundraise for her treatment.

- Stuff