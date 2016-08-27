Kiwi tattooist's cover-up breast tattoo wins hearts the world over

Alison Habbal's floral tattoo was created by Kiwi tattooist Makkala Rose of Hamilton.
Kiwi tattoo artist Makkala Rose, from Hamilton, has gained attention right around the world following Instagram posts of a tattoo she created for a breast cancer survivor in Australia.

Alison Habbal of Sydney commissioned Rose to create the large, floral tattoo on her right breast after her nipple was removed and she was left with scarring following a lumpectomy to cut out her cancer.

BBC News reported that the 36-year-old did not like the idea of re-creating a nipple through plastic surgery.

"I didn't want a fake nipple made from some other piece of flesh. I thought I'm just going to get a tattoo," Alison says.

"During the year I was sick I had the idea of me with the blonde crop and the tattoo. The whole time I was sick I would trawl tattoo artists over the internet."

And it was 24-year-old New Zealander Makkala Rose that caught her eye. Alison says comments have been overwhemingly positive. More than 23,000 people have liked her Instagram photo, which has been reposted multiple times.

 

Alison is pictured with her seven-year-old daughter Bessie.

"Because there's no nipple, I can blast it everywhere all over Facebook and Instagram, and they can't censor it, which I think is really funny," Alison says.

Makkala said Alison was an "absolute champion" for sitting through 13 hours of intense work on painful, sensitive areas - an experience her client called "blood-curdlingly horrific".

 - Stuff

