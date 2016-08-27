Sex mis-education: Let's talk about sex

Getty Images New Zealand actor Teuila Blakely talks about sex.

Actor Teuila Blakely shares her advice as part of Stuff's "Sex mis-education" series.

​OPINION: When it comes to sex - honesty is the best policy.

Sex isn't something we should be afraid to talk about openly and honestly, especially with our young people. When I was a young girl, I wish someone had told me that my vagina was nothing to be ashamed of.

I wish the older people around me weren't afraid to address sex, openly and honestly. Instead, there was stigma and judgement in spades. Treating the subject of 'sex' as an uncomfortable or embarrassing subject - or to shroud it in secrecy or shame - is precisely how stigmas and judgements around sex are created.

READ MORE:

* Teuila Blakely still 'persecuted' by following Konrad Hurrell sex tape scandal

* 'Wanting and enjoying sex isn't a bad thing'

* Problems with porn

* How technology is changing sexual behaviour

* What young people ask their sexual health nurse

We trust our children to be mature enough to be exposed to all kinds experiences and to process all kinds of information from a young age. In fact we encourage accelerated learning.

Yet, when it comes to the most natural condition of being a human being - being a sexual being - what are we so worried about?

Worried they will make their own decisions around sex without our consent, or have their own sexual experiences and therefore experience their own sexual development?

Newsflash

​Our children's bodies and sexual organs do not belong to us parents. They belong to our children. Their sexual preferences, desires and practices, are not for us as parents to decide for them. All that stuff is something that will be - or should be - up for them to decide for themselves as they naturally mature.

We just need to ensure they're supported and have all knowledge they need to make informed choices. Whatever they may be.

To fathers

Sorry, but your daughters' sexuality, when and with whom she has sex with is not actually up to you. So put away the proverbial shotguns please. Give her confidence and respect her. Arm your daughters with the ownership of her body and the permission to be the sexual being that she is, by way of being a human being. We have to allow our girls to acknowledge and express their sexuality, in the same way we allow our boys.

To mothers



Can we please stop passing onto future generations, these same misogynistic ideas that were placed upon us as girls. We, like our mothers' before us, teach our daughters that they need to worry about how others will view what they choose to do with their own bodies sexually.

We reinforce this idea by teaching our boys that the girls who are sexual are bad; that they are less worthy of respect then the girls who do not have sex with them.

We teach girls that they should feel ashamed of themselves for having sex with the boys that want to have sex with them.

We teach those girls that they should feel bad for even wanting to have sex with the boys that want to have sex with them. Then we teach girls who aren't having sex with the boys that want to have sex with them - that as long as they don't - they are better than the girls who are having sex.

We teach the boys that the girls who don't have sex with them, clearly value themselves more then the girls who do have sex with them. Heaven forbid that a girl could possibly have sex because she wants to – and value herself at the same time. Because for females, having sex or not having sex is a direct indication of how much she values herself. Really?

It is completely nonsensical that men are generally congratulated and celebrated for being able to bed multiple women, and yet women are vilified for the exact same thing. We as a society actually have to give women permission to be sexual in any way they please. You know, like we do men.

To judge a female or anyone for their own sexual choices - whether that is celibacy or homosexuality - is as ignorant as judging a person for the colour of their skin.

Let's not raise another fearful and judgmental generation when it comes to sex.

Instead, we could raise a generation who we educate to define sex for themselves. Who deal with sex from a mature level of acceptance and most of all respect.

If only we could just approach sex naturally and normalise it, through open and honest communication and education. Perhaps we'd stop being so perplexed about an issue that we should truly be far more evolved about by now.

- Stuff