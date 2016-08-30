My bad: How to say 'sorry' as an adult

OPINION: There's a period in every toddler's life when, no matter how cute they are, they become Satan. Don't get me wrong, I love my friends' kids, but on this day my friend's eldest was rough-housing his little sibling, eventually pushing him over and making him cry.



"Say sorry!" we said, pulling them off each other. For ages, the elder boy refused.

Then he relented, fake-smiled and said in a spooky, sing-song voice dripping with contempt, "Sorryyyy." Then he skipped away happily, like Damien leaving a murder scene in The Omen. "Well, that was chilling," I said as we watched him leave.

Still, most of us aren't gracious about apologising as adults, either. We faux-apologise for minor stuff – "Sorry for being five minutes late"; "Sorry, my house is a mess" – but can't apologise for stuff that matters: not seeing our parents enough, not being better partners, hurting friends carelessly.



And when we do, our apologies are mangled, delivered through gritted teeth: "I'm sorry you feel that way." In the end, adults are just kids but better resourced.

Sometimes, though, you gotta suck it up.



Recently, I tweeted about how appalling it was that a prominent female journalist had been copping misogynistic abuse online. By pointing out the obvious, I got a lot of righteous likes and re-tweets, and felt nice about being a Good Feminist Bloke. But soon a conservative newspaper columnist shot back, posting a screenshot of something I'd tweeted in 2011 about her female colleague, describing her as a "c… from hell" for one of her columns.

My first thoughts were deeply uncharitable. "Well, I frankly still stand by that assessment!" (I really couldn't.) "But Australia is a country where the c-word is an expression of affection!" (Yeah, not in this case, Ben.) And finally, "Well, she can handle it." (Why should she have to?) I was a dreadful hypocrite. Sure, it was a tweet from five years ago, but I'm with Joan Didion when she wrote: "We are well-advised to keep on nodding terms with the people we used to be, whether we find them attractive company or not."

Then I felt shame.



"Appreciate you bringing this to my attention," I wrote back. "Though it was five years ago, no excuses, unreserved apologies." And I meant it. I'd been a hypocrite and a jerk and needed to acknowledge that.



Surprised, the columnist accepted my apology, her followers were kind, and some of us even talked like humans – rare for the net. "This has been a refreshing display of ownership and humility," one said. "Cheers," I replied, struggling, but doing my best, to grow the hell up.

