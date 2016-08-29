Greytown woman rediscovers long-lost engagement ring

PIERS FULLER/Stuff.co.nz Greytown woman Kaye Gates finds her stolen engagement ring after 28 years.

Kaye Gates remembers the last time she saw her engagement ring.

In early 1988, she wandered down to her local jewellers in Lower Hutt, carrying her beloved ring after she'd bent it out of place during a particularly robust day landscaping her garden.

She thought she'd get it back in a few days, maybe a week. She couldn't have imagined she wouldn't see it for another 28 years.

PIERS FULLER/ FAIRFAX NZ Kaye Gates' engagement ring, with the single stone, was stolen 28 years ago.

​Soon after she handed it in, the jewellers' workshop was burgled and the ring disappeared.

She kept an eye out through the years, occasionally strolling through antique and secondhand shops on the off chance it would reappear, but without much hope.

PIERS FULLER/ FAIRFAX NZ Kaye Gates with a photo of her wedding to husband in 1967.

Last week, everything changed. "I was trawling through Trade Me for no real reason," she said. "I was looking around and then I decided to take a look at the jewellery.

"I scrolled down and one jumped out that was exactly like mine. I was absolutely gobsmacked."

She wasn't completely sure if it was hers – it had been 28 years since she'd last laid eyes on it, after all – but she was confident enough to drop down $360 and buy it on the spot.

On Monday morning it turned up. Her daughter rushed out to meet the courier and hurriedly carried a small cardboard box inside. Mother and daughter opened it together, crossing their fingers that it was the right one.

It was.

The ring's return after so many years brought tears and a flood of recollections. Gates, who married husband John in Invercargill in 1967, still remembers the first time he put it on her finger.

"When we got it, my husband and I hopped in a taxi to go and show it to my grandmother," she said. "He put it on my finger in that taxi for the very first time. The driver was so touched he refused to let us pay him."

Through the years they've remained together, their time marked by both joy and sadness. The ring was stolen just nine months after their daughter was killed in a car crash.

John is not well these days, suffering from Alzheimer's and living in a care home down the road from his wife.

The ring's return has brought back memories from a different time. "It feels," Kaye said, "like bringing part of him back to me."

