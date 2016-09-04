Hamilton woman makes World of WearableArt final in Bizarre Bra section

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Jenny Jack used about 17,000 paper clips for her World of WearableArt Bizarre Bra, which has made the finals.

A casual glance at a bunch of paper clips inspired a Hamilton woman to make a bra.

Not just any bra, but a bizarre bra, composed of 17,000 coloured paper clips.

Yes, that's right, Jenny Jack's entry has been accepted for the 2016 World of WearableArt Bizarre Bra section

WORLD OF WEARABLEART LTD Hamiltonian Jenny Jack entered this costume in the World of WearableArts competition called Ctrl, Alt, Del. It was made out of computer keys.

Making the bra out of paper clips was great, because they're so flexible and she could work on it anywhere, Jack says.

"Some people knit, I paper clip."

FAIRFAX NZ Jenny Jack with sister-in-law Lisa Vanin, left, and pictures of the first costume she entered into World of WearableArt. This is her third year in the competition.

Though Jack could not say too much more about her creation. The designs are shrouded in secrecy until the show opens in Wellington on September 22.

It's the third year the Hamilton woman has entered and been accepted into the annual competition.

Hundreds of hours go into designing and creating each piece, without any assurance it will be shown at the event.

That factors into Jack's decision on what material to use.

"You don't want to spend too much money on something when there is no guarantee it is going to even make it into the show."

In fact the judges selected 133 designs from 261 entries, with Jack being the only one from Hamilton.

Last year her design was an entire suit made out of computer keys. The year before she had two children's dresses made to interact with each other with balls that swirled around the bright yellow garments.

Jack credits a background in the apparel industry to give her a platform to work from. She thinks it partly explains her success in getting pieces into the costume extravaganza.

She stepped away from working in the clothing arena when she and her husband started their family.

They now have three sons aged 10, 7 and 5.

Although Jack is back working part time at Plunket, she wanted to do something she was passionate about and WOW offers a different creative outlet to making standard clothing.

And it is something she can rope her creative sons in to help her out with.

This year they helped sort the paperclips into various colours.

She started going to the show as a girls' trip to the capital, but since she has been entering designs, the husband has been tagging along, too.

And as the sons get older, they are starting to show an interest in wanting to go, Jack says.

"I know the 10-year-old is chomping to get down as well, so I will probably take him in the next couple of years.

"But just quietly, it's a nice break away," Jack says and then chuckles.

"I love my family and they are incredibly supportive, but gosh, it can be hectic."

There was only one downside Jack could think of for entering the competition.

"I'm still finding random paperclips down the back of the couch."

