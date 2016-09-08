Brain teaser featuring horses, cowboys, boots, stumps internet

A Tunisian make-up artist who posted a rodeo-themed brain teaser has kept the internet guessing with the brow-furrowing equation.

Nejib Tej posted the problem on his personal Facebook page last month. It has received 76,000 "likes" and been shared more than 14,000 times.

The problem uses symbols of a horse, horseshoe and cowboy boot which equate to specific numbers. Users provide the sum after providing their values by answering three equations.

In English, the caption reads: "Concentrate well because it is tricky ,and the correct answer is ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????"

Today.com reports brain teaser has generated more than 500,000 answers on Facebook as people take their best shots, with many guessing 48.

"Others have guessed numbers as low as 12, but those are wrong, too."

"The first three equations show that a horse is worth 10, a horseshoe is worth 4, and a cowboy boot is equal to 2. That makes the fourth and unanswered equation 1 + 10 x 2, leading many to guess 22 as the answer."

"According to the BODMAS (Brackets, Orders, Division, Multiplication, Addition, Subtraction) rule that determines the order of operations in math equations, you have to multiply or divide before you add or subtract. "So, instead of going from left to right, you have to multiple 10 x 2 first, and then add the 1, making the correct answer 21."

- Stuff