Cyclist's glow-in-the-dark knitted vest could be the 'birth of a fashion empire'

Stuff.co.nz Biking and knitting enthusiast Eddie Charlett-Green has just come up with a novel way of being noticed on her bike. She's knitted a fluorescent coloured vest that reflects the light from cars.

By day, the fluoro green and hot pink knitwear helps Eddie Charlett-Green stand out from the cycling crowd.

But by night, her homespun, hi vis vest made from luminous yarn glows in the dark.

Auckland cyclist Charlett-Green, 66, has made it her mission to ensure cyclists aren't just seen but noticed.

Only one was made but her design has struck up a lot of interest, and she hopes to be peddling them to friends soon.

Charlett-Green relies on her electric bike to get her around the township of Huapai, west Auckland.

By day it looks pink, but by night Eddie Charlett-Green's cycling outfit transforms into a sparkling neon vest.

She said motorists tend to glaze over a normal hi vis vest, but her fluoro glowing crochet is getting some attention.

"It's unbelievably scary at times being a cyclist, the thoughtless things that drivers will do is scary," she said.

"To make myself as visible as possible, people notice me because I'm wearing a bright pink vest, objective complete."

She said people turn their heads to see where she is on the road.

And when she visits shops she's always asked where her vest is from.

"I want to live my ordinary life and wear my own clothes when I go shopping. I'm not a lycra cyclist.

"A normal hi vis vests look industrial, like something for builders or road repairs, but I do have one.

"But this vest is visibility and the idea that cycling is for everyone."

She said she's been approached by a number of people, also cyclists, for the same garment.

"If I can get middle aged women and children in schools to think, 'Oh, lets get on the bike,' and gets people thinking on the roads then that's the objective."

Cycling Action Network spokesman Patrick Morgan was positive about the design and said it could be the "birth of a fashion empire".

Recent research suggested that fluoro clothing did not make cyclists any safer on roads he said, and believed cyclists should therefore wear what was comfortable.

"If she wants to wear a beautiful woollen vest then good on her," he said.



"Lycra is comfortable but it's not for everyone. I predict that we'll see more clothing like this that is stylish and functional.



"Eddie has used both fluorescent and reflective material, so her garment works both day and night.



"Maybe we are witnessing the birth of a fashion empire, or at least a new trend in DIY cycling kit."

Chairwoman of Bike Auckland Barb Cuthbert praised Charlett-Green's design and said it's a game changer for cycling safety and fashion.

"For us it's about normalising cycling, it's easy, you just wear what you have on and go," Cuthbert said.

She said Bike Auckland had no concerns with the vest and encouraged more of them.

"It's maintaining it's concept of keeping stylish and being scene at the same time," she said.

