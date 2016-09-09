Furry Friday: Lusciously coated pets

Allie is a streak of puffy white, no doubt wondering why she's been supplied with a totally inadequate sleeping place.

Yesterday, ridiculously for September, it snowed. And hailed and rained. There were moments, I'm sure, when it graupelled.

And there were moments when I envied those cats and dogs of this world that enjoy luscious, luxuriant natural coverings of fur. How useful such an abundance of wadding must be - as well as so attractive.

Double coats, wiry coats, ringlets and shag piles - pet breeds show a huge range of coverings, and they're all beautiful to look at and touch. Here's a collection of readers' photos of pets who display fine coats; scroll down to enjoy.

Philly the St Bernard pup already takes up a power of floor space. Her breed, of course, is known for snow rescues, so generous upholstery is a must.

Smudge is gloriously furred. That belly is very tempting, tickle-wise, but I'm not sure if it'd be wise.

Another superbly inviting tummy: that of Trixie.

Naomi and O'Malley are Cavalier and Cavoodle, and best mates.

Benji dares you. Go on, just try it...

Dougal looks as though he's fresh from the groomer. He's a Smithfield - a working breed known for its gentleness and distinctive bobtail.

Zarkov didn't think much of the ending.

Riley is so very comfortable. She's been turning up on Four Legs Good since she was a pup nearly four years ago.

Gus requires the whole bean bag. That tail is a work of art.

Bailey is a little smooth, a little rough, and wholly gorgeous.

Magnificent Ted looks as though an artist has smudged him with a giant thumb.

Tino's a cirrus cloud of white.

Dodo looks well thatched. In fact, he's about to get a trim.

Frankie is a wisp of Ragdoll splendour.

Miss Ruby's highlights are all natural.

This tortoiseshell beauty has a Celtic name as luscious as her coat: Aeron ap Sidhe.

Ever been around an Irish Wolfhound? They're the Steven Adamses of the dog world, tall and rangy. This is the late Jamie.

Jess has become a regular on Four Legs Good, due to her unforgettable face. But her coat is a wonder too.

Alfie won't tolerate an end to the tickling.

Lord Viking is a lionly Maine Coon.

Beau has a high-gloss finish.

Three graces: Indy, Ruby and Romeo watch the birdie.

Nellie is all ribbons and curls. That feathery throat must get a lot of tickles.

Possibly today's most teasing tummy shot: Gizmo.

Jasmine's coat earns her place in today's collection, but those eyes might be what you remember.

Chloe the calico uses her dad as a mattress.

Hugo is dressed for formal dining. A tip that I discovered this week: get your cat used to eating its food on the shower cubicle floor. No more post-meal mess to wipe up!

Even in HD. Stella is still a little bit soft-focus.

Finally, one of those photos that make you wish the internet were tactile: Tesla with her toys.

