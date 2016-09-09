US teen surprises stepdad with adoption papers on his 40th birthday

Newsflare Family captures emotional moment as boy gives his stepdad the best birthday gift of his life.

Damian's step-dad was turning 40 soon – and he had a surprise in store that would make it the most memorable birthday for the man who'd been taking care of him since he was a toddler.

On September 2, the US teen handed him a stack of adoption papers, to realise his dream of making their bond official.

The family captured the emotional moment on camera.

Newsflare Damian, 18, told his step-dad he was his "biggest fan".

Robert Mitten read the letter out loud: "Dad, you've been there since I was a baby boy.



READ MORE:

* Eight-year-old's selfless birthday wish surprises parents

* Woman asks stepdad to officially adopt her as a birthday gift

* Man surprises wife with racy 'dudeoir' photos on her birthday

* State troopers surprise boy for his birthday after no one turns up



"You taught me to ride a bike, kept me going through the tough times, showed me what was wrong and right."

"I learnt from you how to be the man I am today.

"I'm your biggest fan, I always have been. You're the man I call my Dad and I'm proud of that."

The video shows Mitten tearing up after reading the letter and holding his son in a tight embrace, as the family applauds the touching moment.

Damian's mother later wrote online: "My husband Robert Mitten has been taking care of my son Damian since he was two years old.

"His biological dad left the picture since he was that little and Robert has been taking care of him since then as his own."

The Florida family had been planning to get it done for ages but had to wait till Damian turned 18.

"It took us a long time to do the adoption process because we weren't sure if the biological father would pop his head back in to cause more of a setback so we thought it was best to wait until Damian was 18," she continued.

"Damian always wanted Rob as his father because that's all he knew growing up.

"Damian turned 18 in August and with the help of my family and Rob's family (secretly pitching in the funds for the adoption) the family was able to get together for Rob's 40th birthday on September 2nd to surprise him. It's been a very long wait but we finally made it happen.

"It means everything to us."

- Newsflare