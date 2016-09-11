Ashy Bines members claim payments were taken after cancellation

Women who have signed up to one or more programs hosted by Gold Coast fitness mentor Ashy Bines have complained about being charged up to US$30 (NZ$41) a month after cancelling their memberships.

The social media fitness star is well known for her "12-week Bikini Challenge" and her "World Booty Tour", a ticketed event that involves mass fitness sessions for thousands of Ashy Bines members.

But members on social media pages for Ashy Bines have said they have struggled to cancel their memberships, with some being blocked from online forums for which they have paid to access.

"I've been a follower of Ashy Bines for years. I'm originally from Sweden and I bought her program when I first came here," said 27-year-old Diana, who has asked for her surname not to be published.

"With her plans you get access to online forums, girls share recipes, talk, ask each other for tips. Every plan you purchase gives you access to a different forum."

For US$7.70 the Ashy Bines Booty Challenges includes a full workout plan, a video library, a tailored nutrition plan and access to the online forum.

Diana had already spent AU$177 (NZ$182) on a VIP ticket to the Ashy Bines Sydney Booty Tour, including access to online forums and a program app, when she signed up to Ashy Bines' The Life program.

At a cost of 1 cent for the first four weeks, and then US$29.95 a month thereafter, the program offered access to a "celebrity-like support team...to put a stop to that terrible yo-yo experience of losing weight..."

All charges for Ashy Bines programs are in US dollars, unless otherwise stipulated.

"When I joined in May I decided to cancel the same day, and I received confirmation that I would not incur any further charges," Diana said.

However by the end of August, Diana found four withdrawals from her account plus foreign transaction fees, totalling around $US30 each.

"I contacted her support and they put me in a queue...So I decided to write to her on Instagram, and so many girls replied with the same experience...but the comments were deleted very quickly."

Diana has since received her refund but has been blocked from all Ashy Bines forums, even those she has paid separately to access.

Other women on social media and product review websites have stated that they only elected to sign up to the $US7.70 Booty Challenge package, but were still being charged $US30 a month for The Life program.

In a statement to Fairfax Media, a spokesperson for Ashy Bines Inc said when someone signs up for the 28-day Booty Challenge, they are not automatically signed up to The Life program. "It is an option provided and agreed to at the sign up stage."

She said subscribers to The Life program would be charged a fee if they did not opt out within the 28-day free trial period, but they could still opt out by emailing.

"However, if anyone believes they been charged by accident after they have emailed...we encourage them to please get in touch and we will investigate on an individual case-by-case basis, as this should not be the case."

Bines is bringing her Booty Tour to Auckland on November 19.

Her success is often attributed to her Facebook page, which has more than 1.5 million followers.

