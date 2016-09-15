How to do Auckland like supermodel Elle Macpherson

Peter Meecham Elle Macpherson, pictured in the Auckland Queen Street Farmers store promoting her new lingerie range.

We're sure supermodel Elle Macpherson already has a very busy schedule on her whirlwind trip to Auckland this week to promote new lingerie label, but we think if she had a day spare, here's what she might like to do.

We think The Body would enjoy a daybreak yoga session at Kelly Watt's sparkling new wellness studio True overlooking the harbour on Tamaki Drive, followed up by breakfast in the attached eatery - our guess would be the green omelette with kale chlorophyll, parsley pesto and linseed lavosh.

From there we think she'd head to Takapuna, for a shop at The Department Store - Karen Walker sunglasses and a Deadly Ponies tote for herself, a new maxi dress or two from a local label, some smart shirts from I Love Ugly for new hubby Jeffrey Soffer and gifts for friends from Nature Baby.

Hello New Zealand ! @ellemacphersonbody #farmers.

A stroll along the length of Takapuna beach to get the step count up and take in that uninterrupted seascape out to Rangitoto - we'd have suggested a quick sea swim but sadly it's raining and a little cold.

She's probably a bit peckish by now, that green omelette energy can't last forever, so it's time for lunch. No celebrity visit to Auckland is complete without a trip across the water to Waiheke, where a table on the balcony awaits at The Oyster Inn, where the model can sample the famous local Te Makutu oysters, a glass of one of the island's juicy Savvy B's and a plate of Inn's grilled market fish (we've heard she's a big fish girl) with potato, braised fennel, and caper hollandaise - probably hold the potato, and the hollandaise.

Back on the mainland and perhaps a little windswept from the fresh sea air (blown onto her by the rotor blades of her private helicopter), there's time to head to Tonic Room in Kingsland, a modern day apothecary and treatment space, that even stocks Elle's Super Elixir powders.

All white walls, indoor plants, crystals and sheepskins, we think she'd love one of their bespoke facials and leave relaxed and restored with a takeaway custom herbal tonic from their dispensary.

Look what I found on the menu at my hotel !!!! "The super green smoothie by Welleco " @hotelkensington -perfect cure for jet lag.

Elle's nutritionist Simone Laubscher recently released details of her supermodel client's alkaline diet, and we were pleased to see she only has to stick to it 80 per cent of the week - for the other 20 per cent of her diet she can cut loose (we struggle to imagine what this might mean for The Body - an extra handful of spinach?) but we think she'd enjoy a night out at Ostro, with a table by the window allowing more views of the ocean and maybe a little flirt with chef Josh Emmett while he whips her up a Kingfish crudo appetiser followed by seared Akaroa salmon.

It's been a big day and we think Elle would have really enjoyed boutique hotel Mollies - where the likes of Beyonce were rumoured to have stayed - but we just heard it closed back in April, so we'll put her in the Grand Presidential suite at the SkyCity Grand instead, where she'll have to make do with an infinity bathtub, walk in wardrobe and more of those harbour views - if she's not sick to death of them.

