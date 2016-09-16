Furry Friday: The general oddness of cats

Shelf life? That's what Kiwi leads. The view's good but the ceiling height is a challenge.

It's written into cats' DNA that they're odd. This must be true because we humans never trained them to do the inexplicable but typical things they do every day.

I imagine, when you zoom in, their little gene-carrying molecules are garlanded with quirkiness quarks and barnacled with base pairs of battiness.

But lucky for us, the weird instincts are nicely paired with an in-built ability to charm us and make us smile. So today here's a collection of cats doing odd but supremely catlike things - scroll down, and you're guaranteed at least one smile.

Thanks to all for sharing their pictures. Please email me your own photos, or go to the Four Legs Good Facebook page and use the Upload Photo button. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

Harry belongs on whichever shelf the ornaments are on.



Follow the daily photos at #connorandphoebe on Instagram.

Someone failed to pay sufficient attention to this unnamed cat.

Danger Mouse wonders if you might consider updating the 80s vanity. (I used to have exactly the same kind, including taps.)

Cats know when you're getting ready to leave. Cino thinks Melbourne might be a little warmer than Christchurch.

Picasa Rosie thinks she'll fit within the carry-on allowance.

Maisey gets to play every week when the groceries arrive.

Buttons tries out the smallest set of stocks I've ever seen.

Miranda Purr found where the body warmth was.

It's strange to think that cats lived for thousands of years without laptops. In this case, the laptop wasn't even warm yet, but Monty knew his dad wanted to use it. The little keyboard dancer has caused more than a few restarts.

Lily finds all this paperwork terribly boring.

Do not pass Billy, do not collect $200.

Here's Monty again, caught mid-sneeze. Or is he doing his gargoyle impression?

Syveta doesn't think much of the service. A gin and lemon, an orange squash, and a Scotch and water please...

Among the behaviours built into cats is the ability, while a kitten, to be ludicrously adorable. Little Enzo is just waiting to be noticed...

This is treble kitten power from some foster kittens. Their guardian stands nearby.

When Felix turns back around, the cuteness meter will burst.

I like these 'lap' photos that people often send - they catch a bit of the bond between cat and servant. These are the deep eyes and gorgeous paws of Caramel.

Boss holds a blowtorch up to your heart.

A classic example of catspreading from Socks.

Cruz tries a little camouflage while refreshing his claim to his territory.

Bandit has a case of the zoomies - or whatever name you give to this phenomenon. Fast camera reflexes are needed to capture it.

Milly and Daisy would like to come in, arguably, or to stay out there, conceivably.

Captain Sig senses that he's about to be turfed off. But if he avoids eye contact, you might forget and move on.

Tess follows a fly's life cycle. Any pounce may send that lamp flying.

Reggie and Bernie are Siberian brothers in arm.

Henry and Sadie are ready to play. Are you joining them?

Murray gets the best kind of tickle. He looks a little sun-groggy.

Finally, a full-on crazy-face to leave you with. Mooshin Moosh has dinner-plate eyes.

