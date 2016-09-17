US girl reacts to hearing her mum's voice after getting cochlear implants

Newsflare Breanna, who's worn hearing aids since she was a baby, reacts emotionally to hearing Mum's voice after getting cochlear implants.

"Can you hear my voice?"

﻿Heartwarming footage has captured a US girl hearing her mum's voice for the first time without the help of hearing aids.

Breanna, who has worn hearing aids all her life, was at the Center for Hearing and Speech in Texas testing her cochlear implants.

She reacts emotionally when she finally hears her mum's voice.

The filmer later wrote online: "Breanna has worn hearing aids since she was a baby and was a student at the Melinda Webb School at The Center for Hearing and Speech.

"Her hearing has decreased over time to where her left hearing aid was not helping her understand speech."

"The cochlear implant she received will help her understand speech better with her left ear."

- Newsflare