Karishma Walia was quite happy to bid her suitor goodbye, after he said she'd have to give up her beloved dog, Lucy.

A woman has won hearts around the world for calling off her arranged marriage after her husband-to-be asked her to give up her beloved dog.

Karishma Walia, from Gurgaon in India, was recently set to marry a man from a well-to-do family in New Delhi.

However, after he told her Lucy – Walia's dog – would be a problem, cracks appeared in the relationship.

According to messages he said: "I don't want a dog to come in between my love life and not share the same bed ... And my mum doesn't like dogs in general."

When Walia replied saying it wouldn't work out between them, he suggested her love of dogs might be a "temporary phase".

She assured him it wasn't: "I can't abandon my dog for anyone."

She later told BuzzFeed: "My mum thought he's an excellent match because he's good-looking and well-off.

"There was a lot of family pressure, and they still think I did the wrong thing by raising the concern about my dog."

It wasn't just his opposition to dogs that put her off, she said.

"He would say things like 'family should be a priority, not career'.

"I gave up when he commented about my dog. I don't know why my family still thinks he's an eligible bachelor."

 - Stuff

