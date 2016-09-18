Paddles galore ... and a couple of pedals, too
An armada of paddleboards, surf skis, canoes and kayaks took to the Waikato River on Sunday for what was, for some at least, a not-so-leisurely cruise.
One hundred and eighty competitors took part in this year's Cambridge to Hamilton Paddle Race - but there was one vessel on the water that was the odd one out.
Moana, piloted by Tony Miller and Wayne Taylor, was a pedal-powered electric boat. It had been fitted with low-RPM generators that power a conventional outboard motor at the stern.
"It's still at the research and development stage," Miller explained. "We actually only managed to finish putting it together at 4am this morning."
READ MORE:
* Tasman a cruel sea for kayakers
* Kiwi rowers cross Tasman in record time
If the boat looks familiar, it should.
Moana was the vessel used by a Kiwi rowing crew who broke the record of being the fastest unsupported rowing team to cross the Tasman.
Team Gallagher, made up of Nigel Cherrie, Martin Berka, Andrew McCowan and James Blake - son of yachting legend Sir Peter Blake - set off from Sydney in November 2011 and reached the Bay of Islands in 51 days.
Miller, who is by trade a sailmaker and has been involved in America's Cup campaigns, said the Moana had been borrowed and outfitted with the generators and it was hoped to take it on another trans-Tasman voyage under electric power.
"You could say it is still a hobby for me at this stage - a very expensive hobby. We are looking around to get some sponsorship and hopefully someone like Gallagher's will be interested again."
It's hoped the boat would become a completely off-the-grid endeavour, including a solar-powered desalination device that could make seawater drinkable.
Although the annual paddle race is not a strictly serious event, there were some competitors who were giving it their all. Among them was former Olympic boardsailor JP Tobin, who powered his SUP (stand-up paddleboard) through the 25-kilometre course in a time of one hour, 45 minutes and 17 seconds.
He wasn't even the fastest. First over the line were two surf skiers, Mike Walker and Andrew Mowlen, who finished in a dead heat of exactly 1.28.48.
Penelope Strickland-Armstrong was the speediest female SUP pilot, coming in at 1:57.
"Penelope and JP are the best male and female paddleboarders in the country. It's great to have people of their calibre coming along and taking part," race director Richard Clark said.
"It's been a fantastic day to do it. The river is flowing nice and swiftly, and for people who don't have much experience, there are plenty of safety marshalls around and all the major hazards, like trees in the river, have been clearly marked."
For 12-year-old paddleboarder Isabella Wilton, the going got tough only when larger vessels went past.
"When the boats went by, there were some big waves. But apart from that, it went fine," she said.
- Stuff
Comments