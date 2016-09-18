Paddles galore ... and a couple of pedals, too

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Canoeists head out en mass from Cambridge, on their way to the city in the annual Cambridge to Hamilton Paddle Race.

An armada of paddleboards, surf skis, canoes and kayaks took to the Waikato River on Sunday for what was, for some at least, a not-so-leisurely cruise.

One hundred and eighty competitors took part in this year's Cambridge to Hamilton Paddle Race - but there was one vessel on the water that was the odd one out.

Moana, piloted by Tony Miller and Wayne Taylor, was a pedal-powered electric boat. It had been fitted with low-RPM generators that power a conventional outboard motor at the stern.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ The pedal-powered electric boat Moana, piloted by Tony Miller and Wayne Taylor, provided stark contrast to the flotilla of smaller vessels, as well as plenty of intrigue for those watching from the river bank.

"It's still at the research and development stage," Miller explained. "We actually only managed to finish putting it together at 4am this morning."

READ MORE:

* Tasman a cruel sea for kayakers

​* Kiwi rowers cross Tasman in record time

If the boat looks familiar, it should.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Paddlers in the Cambridge to Hamilton Paddle Race on Sunday turned the grey waters of the Waikato River into a streaky multicoloured spectacle.

Moana was the vessel used by a Kiwi rowing crew who broke the record of being the fastest unsupported rowing team to cross the Tasman.

Team Gallagher, made up of Nigel Cherrie, Martin Berka, Andrew McCowan and James Blake - son of yachting legend Sir Peter Blake - set off from Sydney in November 2011 and reached the Bay of Islands in 51 days.

Miller, who is by trade a sailmaker and has been involved in America's Cup campaigns, said the Moana had been borrowed and outfitted with the generators and it was hoped to take it on another trans-Tasman voyage under electric power.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ The members of Team Random Cool Stuff were tired but thrilled to complete the 25-kilometre journey downstream. From left are Gwyne Watkins, Tane McFadden, Andrew McFadden, Pete Cook, Louis Wyatt and Kit Wyatt, with George Cook seated at the rear of their seven-man SUP.

"You could say it is still a hobby for me at this stage - a very expensive hobby. We are looking around to get some sponsorship and hopefully someone like Gallagher's will be interested again."

It's hoped the boat would become a completely off-the-grid endeavour, including a solar-powered desalination device that could make seawater drinkable.

Although the annual paddle race is not a strictly serious event, there were some competitors who were giving it their all. Among them was former Olympic boardsailor JP Tobin, who powered his SUP (stand-up paddleboard) through the 25-kilometre course in a time of one hour, 45 minutes and 17 seconds.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Sarah Manders sprints to the finish line after making landfall.

He wasn't even the fastest. First over the line were two surf skiers, Mike Walker and Andrew Mowlen, who finished in a dead heat of exactly 1.28.48.

Penelope Strickland-Armstrong was the speediest female SUP pilot, coming in at 1:57.

"Penelope and JP are the best male and female paddleboarders in the country. It's great to have people of their calibre coming along and taking part," race director Richard Clark said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Mike Tua'a appeared ready to go to hull and back.

"It's been a fantastic day to do it. The river is flowing nice and swiftly, and for people who don't have much experience, there are plenty of safety marshalls around and all the major hazards, like trees in the river, have been clearly marked."

For 12-year-old paddleboarder Isabella Wilton, the going got tough only when larger vessels went past.

"When the boats went by, there were some big waves. But apart from that, it went fine," she said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Have board, will travel: Mike Ward dashes to the finish line after coming ashore.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Don McGrath suits up for the race.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Two-year-old Isaac Clark went along for the ride.

- Stuff