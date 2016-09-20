Nasa accidentally create new star sign

Dan Kitwood An update of the star signs by NASA now means there is thirteen star signs, rather than twelve.

You might have heard that every horoscope you've ever read has been thrown into turmoil by the US space agency.

This is kind of true, but also kind of not. Let us explain.

In a blog post intended for children posted earlier this year, Nasa was at pains to note that they study astronomy not astrology.

"It's not science. No one has shown that astrology can be used to predict the future or describe what people are like based only on their birth date."

Yet while delving into the real roots of astrology, Nasa noted that the ancient Babylonians who created the practice ignored the constellation of Ophiuchus - and that the constellations have shifted greatly in the 3000 years since.

When inserted into the traditional astrological calendar, this constellation would make those born between November 29 and December 17 "Ophiuchus". It would also shift every other star sign.

But Nasa wasn't making a new astrological calendar. They were ridiculing the old one.

Yet somehow, this blog post was picked up by news websites in the last week and written up as "Nasa creates new star sign". Initially, Stuff was one of them. Sorry about that.

Nasa's Dwayne Brown told Gizmodo that astrology is not science.

"We didn't change any Zodiac signs, we just did the math."





