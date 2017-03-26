Manifesto: Single men don't need your pity

SUPPLIED Seth Rogan: Playing a sad single loser since 1999.

OPINION: Bachelors don't exactly have a good rap. They're painted as eternal lads, the beer-drinking, video game-playing, pizza-eating kind of guys that live in their own filth and don't make any effort.

It's curious the way we've concocted this image of single men, and how pop culture hasn't really tried to challenge it. Single women received their validation almost 20 (yes, 20!) years ago when the Sex and the City women promoted what it meant to be unattached and loving it in your 30s.

But most on-screen representations of single men over 30 seem to be losers, stoners or players.

SUPPLIED Single women received their validation almost 20 years ago when "Sex and the City" promoted what it meant to be unattached and loving it in your 30s.

I was 29 when I got married, which felt very young at the time. I still feel young to be married, because I'm the only one in my groups of friends who is. Everybody else, in their 30s and 40s, is either single or coupled-up but not even thinking about marriage.

Granted, I come at this issue from a different perspective. As a gay man, I grew up thinking marriage would never be in my future. What I've got now – despite there being a recognition of equal rights – still feels like a bonus to me. It doesn't feel like something I had to do.

READ MORE:

* Manifesto: Friends and money don't mix

* Manifesto: Instagram offers only a filtered reality for men

* Manifesto: Stop calling women sluts and men studs

It's assumed single men "of an age" are commitment-phobic, unreliable people who'd rather drink until dawn or watch Deadpool on their 60-inch than be part of the give-and-take relationship that is a marriage.

But I'm part of a new generation of men that doesn't reach "marriage o'clock" like those who came before us. We don't see it as sad if you're single.

We don't pity bachelors; in fact, much of the time we envy them.

One of the things that's really, truly difficult when you're in a marriage is retaining a sense of self. Two become one (after all, that's the point) as you combine friends, living situations, schedules, interests … the lot.

In my marriage, I find it tough to feel like an individual. Partly because everybody around me sees me as half of a duo, and partly because efforts to retain my individuality are often riddled with guilt, as if I'm somehow excluding my husband.

All of the single men I know get to be themselves. Some have romantic relationships, but those relationships don't define them.

They don't conform to a mould of what society expects of them, nor do they seek the approval of other men.

Are they lonely? I think it's just as easy to be lonely when you're married as when you're single. It's about perspective and the kind of human interaction that breathes life into you.

I have the utmost respect for the "eternal bachelor" – he who feels complete without another by his side.

If I'm ever single again, I won't see it as a failure. Rather, it'll be an opportunity to be my whole self.

- Sunday Magazine